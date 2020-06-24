Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/24 05:01:18 pm
15294.38 PTS   -1.74%
TSX falls 1.74% to 15,294.38

06/24/2020 | 05:09pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.74 percent to 15,294.38 

* Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc , up 5.1%, Power Corporation of Canada, up 2.9%, and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, higher by 2.6%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc, down 8.2%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 7.4%, and Enerplus Corp, lower by 7.1%.

* On the TSX 20 issues rose and 202 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 237.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.03 points, or 3.8%, while the financials sector slipped 4.94 points, or 1.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 5.7%, or $2.3, to $38.07 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 5.42%, or $2.31, to $40.32

* The TSX is off 10.4% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -2.98% 23.42 Delayed Quote.-42.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.99% 40.32 Delayed Quote.-34.88%
POWER CORPORATION OF CANADA 2.94% 24.83 Delayed Quote.-27.89%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.74% 15294.38 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD. -7.41% 3.25 Delayed Quote.-58.56%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -4.57% 22.75 Delayed Quote.-43.99%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 5.14% 19.84 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
WTI -5.13% 38.06 Delayed Quote.-33.28%
