TSX falls 1.74% to 15,294.38

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 1.74 percent to 15,294.38

* Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc , up 5.1%, Power Corporation of Canada, up 2.9%, and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, higher by 2.6%.

* Lagging shares were Vermilion Energy Inc, down 8.2%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 7.4%, and Enerplus Corp, lower by 7.1%.

* On the TSX 20 issues rose and 202 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 237.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.03 points, or 3.8%, while the financials sector slipped 4.94 points, or 1.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 5.7%, or $2.3, to $38.07 a barrel. Brent crude fell 5.42%, or $2.31, to $40.32

* The TSX is off 10.4% for the year.