S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/15 05:00:44 pm
13958.58 PTS   -2.10%
TSX falls 2.1% to 13,958.58
RE
Canadian dollar, bond yields slide as BoC broadens quantitative easing
RE
TSX rises 1.3% to 14,258.43
RE
TSX falls 2.1% to 13,958.58

04/15/2020 | 05:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.10 percent to 13,958.58 

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO?>, up 6.8%, Aphria Inc? , up 4.7%, and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc? , higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were Secure Energy Services Inc?? , down 18.3%, Enerflex Ltd?, down 15.7%, and Vermilion Energy Inc?, lower by 15.6%.

* On the TSX 32 issues rose and 199 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 315.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc , Crescent Point Energy Corp  and Bombardier Inc .

* The TSX's energy group  fell 3.43 points, or 5.3%, while the financials sector slipped 8.44 points, or 3.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.2%, or $0.04, to $20.15 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 5.64%, or $1.67, to $27.93 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 18.2% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 4.51% 37.76 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
APHRIA INC. 4.72% 5.33 Delayed Quote.-24.93%
BOMBARDIER INC. -3.19% 0.455 Delayed Quote.-75.65%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. -6.47% 1.3 Delayed Quote.-75.99%
ENERFLEX LTD. -15.67% 4.52 Delayed Quote.-56.17%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -2.10% 13958.58 Delayed Quote.-16.98%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. -18.32% 1.07 Delayed Quote.-74.11%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. -15.60% 5.03 Delayed Quote.-71.93%
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:14pTSX falls 2.1% to 13,958.58
RE
04:54pCanadian dollar, bond yields slide as BoC broadens quantitative easing
RE
04/14TSX rises 1.3% to 14,258.43
RE
04/13TSX falls 0.64% to 14,075.94
RE
04/09Canada's TSX notches biggest weekly gain since 2009
RE
04/09TSX rises 1.73% to 14,166.63
RE
04/08TSX rises 2.29% to 13,925.71
RE
04/07TSX rises 0.16% to 13,614.14
RE
04/06TSX rises 5.06% to 13,592.70
RE
04/03TSX falls 1.22% to 12,938.30
RE
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 37.76 Delayed Quote.4.51%
EMPIRE COMPANY LIMITED 30.67 Delayed Quote.4.43%
HEXO CORP. 0.72 Delayed Quote.4.35%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 16.73 Delayed Quote.3.53%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. 11.24 Delayed Quote.3.12%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 0.64 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
SHAWCOR LTD. 1.73 Delayed Quote.-15.20%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 5.03 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
ENERFLEX LTD. 4.52 Delayed Quote.-15.67%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.07 Delayed Quote.-18.32%
