TSX falls 2.1% to 13,958.58

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO?>, up 6.8%, Aphria Inc? , up 4.7%, and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc? , higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were Secure Energy Services Inc?? , down 18.3%, Enerflex Ltd?, down 15.7%, and Vermilion Energy Inc?, lower by 15.6%.

* On the TSX 32 issues rose and 199 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 4 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 315.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc , Crescent Point Energy Corp and Bombardier Inc .

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.43 points, or 5.3%, while the financials sector slipped 8.44 points, or 3.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.2%, or $0.04, to $20.15 a barrel. Brent crude fell 5.64%, or $1.67, to $27.93 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 18.2% for the year.