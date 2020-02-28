Log in
TSX falls 2.72% to 16,263.05

02/28/2020 | 04:05pm EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.72 percent to 16,263.05 

- Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , up 10.0%, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust , up 5%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp , higher by 3.4%.

- Lagging shares were Seabridge Gold Inc , down 19.8%, OceanaGold Corp, down 15.9%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd, lower by 15.6%.

- On the TSX 30 issues rose and 200 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 46 new lows, with total volume of 587.8 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Manulife Financial Corp  and Enbridge Inc.

- The TSX's energy group  fell 0.78 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector slipped 7.99 points, or 2.6%.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.93%, or $1.85, to $45.24 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 3.22% , or $1.68, to $50.5 [O/R]

- The TSX is off 4.7% for the year.
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 2.90% 12.06 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
ENBRIDGE INC. -2.56% 49.96 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
GOLD -4.14% 1577.28474 Delayed Quote.8.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.86% 49.98 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.18% 22.56 Delayed Quote.-13.39%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION -15.88% 1.96 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -2.72% 16263.05 Delayed Quote.2.93%
SILVER -6.72% 16.593 Delayed Quote.0.51%
WTI -3.42% 45.21 Delayed Quote.-16.16%
