TSX falls 2.72% to 16,263.05

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.72 percent to 16,263.05

- Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , up 10.0%, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust , up 5%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp , higher by 3.4%.

- Lagging shares were Seabridge Gold Inc , down 19.8%, OceanaGold Corp, down 15.9%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd, lower by 15.6%.

- On the TSX 30 issues rose and 200 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 46 new lows, with total volume of 587.8 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Manulife Financial Corp and Enbridge Inc.

- The TSX's energy group fell 0.78 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector slipped 7.99 points, or 2.6%.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.93%, or $1.85, to $45.24 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.22% , or $1.68, to $50.5 [O/R]

- The TSX is off 4.7% for the year.