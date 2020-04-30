TSX falls 2.94% to 14,780.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.94 percent to 14,780.74

* Leading the index were Whitecap Resources Inc , up 16.6%, Husky Energy Inc , up 9%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp , higher by 7.2%.

* Lagging shares were Gildan Activewear Inc , down 12.8%, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd , down 8.0%, and Chorus Aviation Inc , lower by 7.9%.

* On the TSX 35 issues rose and 196 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 403.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Baytex Energy Corp and Cenovus Energy Inc .

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.80 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector slipped 9.04 points, or 3.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 26.76%, or $4.03, to $19.09 a barrel. Brent crude rose 12.64%, or $2.85, to $25.39 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 13.4% for the year.