S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/30 05:10:52 pm
14780.74 PTS   -2.94%
05:22pTSX falls 2.94% to 14,780.74
RE
04/29TSX gains on oil prices rise, easing lockdowns
RE
04/28Easing lockdowns across countries propel TSX to 7-week high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX falls 2.94% to 14,780.74

04/30/2020 | 05:22pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 2.94 percent to 14,780.74 

* Leading the index were Whitecap Resources Inc , up 16.6%, Husky Energy Inc , up 9%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp , higher by 7.2%.

* Lagging shares were Gildan Activewear Inc , down 12.8%, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd , down 8.0%, and Chorus Aviation Inc , lower by 7.9%.

* On the TSX 35 issues rose and 196 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 403.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Baytex Energy Corp  and Cenovus Energy Inc .

* The TSX's energy group  fell 1.80 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector slipped 9.04 points, or 3.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 26.76%, or $4.03, to $19.09 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 12.64%, or $2.85, to $25.39 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 13.4% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 1.14% 0.445 Delayed Quote.-79.95%
BOMBARDIER INC. 2.08% 0.49 Delayed Quote.-77.72%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 1.00% 5.05 Delayed Quote.-66.82%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. -7.89% 3.5 Delayed Quote.-57.60%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 7.18% 1.94 Delayed Quote.-73.40%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 9.02% 4.47 Delayed Quote.-64.88%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -2.94% 14780.74 Delayed Quote.-14.19%
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD. -8.02% 10.66 Delayed Quote.4.92%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. 16.56% 1.83 Delayed Quote.-74.96%
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04/27TSX rises 1.54% to 14,642.11
RE
04/24TSX rises 1.19% to 14,420.36
RE
04/24Gold miners and funds shine, boosted by coronavirus safe-haven bid
RE
04/23TSX falls 0.26% to 14,251.09
RE
04/22TSX rises 2.5% to 14,288.16
RE
04/21Canadian stocks and dollar sink as oil crash rattles investors
RE
04/20TSX futures track fall in oil prices
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. 1.83 Delayed Quote.16.56%
OVINTIV INC. 8.7 Delayed Quote.15.23%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 0.75 Delayed Quote.13.64%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 4.47 Delayed Quote.9.02%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.62 Delayed Quote.8.77%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. 10.81 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 15.62 Delayed Quote.-7.19%
MAG SILVER CORP. 15.83 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 3.5 Delayed Quote.-7.89%
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. 19.42 Delayed Quote.-12.84%
