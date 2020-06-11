Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/11 04:54:34 pm
15050.92 PTS   -4.14%
05:13pTSX falls 4.14% to 15,050.92
RE
04:54pCanadian stocks, loonie tumble as coronavirus case increases spook investors
RE
06/10TSX falls 0.84% to 15,701.33
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls 4.14% to 15,050.92

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 05:13pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 4.14 percent to 15,050.92 

* Leading the index were Transcontinental Inc , up 6.3%, North West Company Inc , up 1.3%, and Primo Water Corp (MISSISSAUGA) , higher by 1%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd , down 31.9%, Secure Energy Services Inc , down 25.4%, and Baytex Energy Corp , lower by 20.0%.

* On the TSX 5 issues rose and 225 fell as a 0-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 374.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp , Bombardier Inc  and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 8.62 points, or 9.8%, while the financials sector slipped 11.98 points, or 4.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 8.66%, or $3.43, to $36.17 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 8.12%, or $3.39, to $38.34

* The TSX is off 11.8% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -8.51% 17.85 Delayed Quote.-59.78%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. -20.00% 0.64 Delayed Quote.-57.22%
BOMBARDIER INC. -17.24% 0.48 Delayed Quote.-69.95%
HEXO CORP. -5.19% 1.28 Delayed Quote.-34.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.12% 38.31 Delayed Quote.-38.15%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -4.14% 15050.92 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. -25.38% 1.47 Delayed Quote.-61.07%
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. 1.33% 27.51 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. 6.33% 13.61 Delayed Quote.-16.07%
WTI -6.37% 36.11 Delayed Quote.-37.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:13pTSX falls 4.14% to 15,050.92
RE
04:54pCanadian stocks, loonie tumble as coronavirus case increases spook investors
RE
06/10TSX falls 0.84% to 15,701.33
RE
06/09TSX falls 0.88% to 15,833.74
RE
06/09TSX futures fall on weaker oil prices
RE
06/08TSX rises 0.76% to 15,974.91
RE
06/05TSX rises 2.1% to 15,854.07
RE
06/04TSX falls 0.3% to 15,527.87
RE
06/03TSX rises 1.17% to 15,575.11
RE
06/02TSX rises 1.04% to 15,394.36
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. 13.61 Delayed Quote.6.33%
THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. 27.51 Delayed Quote.1.33%
PRIMO WATER CORPORATION 17.08 Delayed Quote.0.95%
TMX GROUP LIMITED 129.37 Delayed Quote.0.02%
TORC OIL & GAS LTD. 1.61 Delayed Quote.-19.90%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 0.64 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 0.5 Delayed Quote.-24.24%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.47 Delayed Quote.-25.38%
SHAWCOR LTD. 2.65 Delayed Quote.-31.88%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group