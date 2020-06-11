TSX falls 4.14% to 15,050.92

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 4.14 percent to 15,050.92

* Leading the index were Transcontinental Inc , up 6.3%, North West Company Inc , up 1.3%, and Primo Water Corp (MISSISSAUGA) , higher by 1%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd , down 31.9%, Secure Energy Services Inc , down 25.4%, and Baytex Energy Corp , lower by 20.0%.

* On the TSX 5 issues rose and 225 fell as a 0-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and no new lows, with total volume of 374.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp , Bombardier Inc and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group fell 8.62 points, or 9.8%, while the financials sector slipped 11.98 points, or 4.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 8.66%, or $3.43, to $36.17 a barrel. Brent crude fell 8.12%, or $3.39, to $38.34

* The TSX is off 11.8% for the year.