TSX falls 4.6% to 14,270.09

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO?>, up 1.3%, Maple Leaf Foods Inc? , up 0.1%, and Parkland Fuel Corp? , higher by 0.1%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd?? , down 19.8%, Whitecap Resources Inc?, down 17.1%, and Secure Energy Services Inc?, lower by 16.8%.

* On the TSX 3 issues rose and 227 fell as a 0-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 63 new lows, with total volume of 469.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 5.55 points, or 7.4%, while the financials sector slipped 11.49 points, or 4.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.61%, or $1.24, to $33.12 a barrel. Brent crude fell 3.33%, or $1.24, to $35.98 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 16.4% for the year.