MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/11 04:48:06 pm
14270.09 PTS   -4.60%
05:04pTSX falls 4.6% to 14,270.09
RE
04:16pLoonie weakens as investors dump Canadian stocks
RE
10:10aTSX slumps on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, oil weakness
RE
TSX falls 4.6% to 14,270.09

03/11/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 4.60 percent to 14,270.09 

* Leading the index were Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO?>, up 1.3%, Maple Leaf Foods Inc? , up 0.1%, and Parkland Fuel Corp? , higher by 0.1%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd?? , down 19.8%, Whitecap Resources Inc?, down 17.1%, and Secure Energy Services Inc?, lower by 16.8%.

* On the TSX 3 issues rose and 227 fell as a 0-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 63 new lows, with total volume of 469.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd  and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 5.55 points, or 7.4%, while the financials sector slipped 11.49 points, or 4.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.61%, or $1.24, to $33.12 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 3.33%, or $1.24, to $35.98 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 16.4% for the year.

Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:04pTSX falls 4.6% to 14,270.09
RE
04:16pLoonie weakens as investors dump Canadian stocks
RE
10:10aTSX slumps on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, oil weakness
RE
03/10TSX rises 3.06% to 14,958.09
RE
03/09TSX falls 10.27% to 14,514.24
RE
03/09Investors dump Canadian stocks, bet on more rate cuts as oil slumps
RE
03/06TSX falls 2.29% to 16,175.02
RE
03/05TSX falls 1.34% to 16,553.99
RE
03/04Toronto stocks rise on commodity gains; BoC cuts interest rate
RE
03/03CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.78% to 16,423.62
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. 9.05 Delayed Quote.0.22%
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. 21.43 Delayed Quote.0.09%
PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION 33.56 Delayed Quote.0.09%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.54 Delayed Quote.-19.40%
SHAWCOR LTD. 3.19 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 0.66 Delayed Quote.-21.43%
TORC OIL & GAS LTD. 1.31 Delayed Quote.-22.94%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 0.72 Delayed Quote.-27.27%
