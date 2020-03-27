Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/27 04:20:01 pm
12687.74 PTS   -5.11%
05:12pTSX falls on coronavirus worries, Bank of Canada cuts to near zero
RE
05:10pTSX falls 5.11% to 12,687.74
RE
03/26TSX rises 1.77% to 13,371.17
RE
TSX falls 5.11% to 12,687.74

03/27/2020 | 05:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 5.11 percent to 12,687.74 

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO?>, up 15.9%, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, up 7.1%, and First Capital Realty Inc? , higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were Pembina Pipeline Corp?? , down 17.9%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd?, down 17.5%, and Enerflex Ltd?, lower by 17.3%.

* On the TSX 27 issues rose and 203 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 6 new lows, with total volume of 452.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Bombardier Inc  and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 4.82 points, or 9.4%, while the financials sector slipped 12.61 points, or 5.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.36%, or $0.76, to $21.84 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 4.63%, or $1.22, to $25.12 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 25.6% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 7.13% 22.85 Delayed Quote.-31.48%
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5.98% 13.64 Delayed Quote.-37.74%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -5.11% 12687.74 Delayed Quote.-26.33%
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:12pTSX falls on coronavirus worries, Bank of Canada cuts to near zero
RE
03/26TSX rises 1.77% to 13,371.17
RE
03/26TSX and Canadian dollar gain as economic aid encourages investors
RE
03/25TSX rises 4.52% to 13,139.23
RE
03/24TSX rises 11.96% to 12,571.08
RE
03/24Canada's TSX notches record gain as stimulus hopes climb
RE
03/23Canada's TSX slumps to eight-year low, loonie falls as virus spreads
RE
03/20TSX falls 2.62% to 11,851.81
RE
03/20TSX extends weekly decline, loonie rally ebbs as economic outlook dims
RE
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 0.345 Delayed Quote.16.95%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.46 Delayed Quote.15.87%
DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 22.85 Delayed Quote.7.13%
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 13.64 Delayed Quote.5.98%
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. 11.94 Delayed Quote.4.46%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 0.88 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
KEYERA CORP. 12.19 Delayed Quote.-17.24%
ENERFLEX LTD. 5.06 Delayed Quote.-17.32%
SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD. 1.46 Delayed Quote.-17.51%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION 24.14 Delayed Quote.-17.89%
