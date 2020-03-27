TSX falls 5.11% to 12,687.74

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO?>, up 15.9%, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, up 7.1%, and First Capital Realty Inc? , higher by 6%.

* Lagging shares were Pembina Pipeline Corp?? , down 17.9%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd?, down 17.5%, and Enerflex Ltd?, lower by 17.3%.

* On the TSX 27 issues rose and 203 fell as a 0.1-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 6 new lows, with total volume of 452.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Bombardier Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 4.82 points, or 9.4%, while the financials sector slipped 12.61 points, or 5.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 3.36%, or $0.76, to $21.84 a barrel. Brent crude fell 4.63%, or $1.22, to $25.12 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 25.6% for the year.