S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/23 04:58:03 pm
11228.49 PTS   -5.26%
03/23 05:04pm TSX falls 5.26% to 11,228.49
RE
03/20 TSX falls 2.62% to 11,851.81
RE
03/20 TSX extends weekly decline, loonie rally ebbs as economic outlook dims
RE
TSX falls 5.26% to 11,228.49

03/23/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 5.26 percent to 11,228.49 

* Leading the index were Semafo Inc <SMF.TO?>, up 39.2%, Silvercorp Metals Inc? , up 31.6%, and Pan American Silver Corp? , higher by 14.8%.

* Lagging shares were NFI Group Inc?? , down 32.8%, AltaGas Ltd?, down 22.4%, and Killam Apartment REIT?, lower by 22.2%.

* On the TSX 44 issues rose and 186 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 84 new lows, with total volume of 473.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Suncor Energy Inc  and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group  fell 1.71 points, or 3.8%, while the financials sector slipped 17.10 points, or 7.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 5.08%, or $1.15, to $23.78 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.96%, or $0.53, to $27.51 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 34.2% for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST -22.22% 13.93 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -5.26% 11228.49 Delayed Quote.-28.67%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SEMAFO INC. 2.77 Delayed Quote.39.20%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. 0.69 Delayed Quote.15.00%
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP. 20.01 Delayed Quote.14.80%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 5.9 Delayed Quote.13.46%
ALAMOS GOLD INC. 7.36 Delayed Quote.13.06%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC. 5.73 Delayed Quote.-20.53%
COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 7.4 Delayed Quote.-22.02%
KILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 13.93 Delayed Quote.-22.22%
ALTAGAS LTD. 9.32 Delayed Quote.-22.40%
NFI GROUP INC. 11.49 Delayed Quote.-32.85%
