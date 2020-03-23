TSX falls 5.26% to 11,228.49

* Leading the index were Semafo Inc <SMF.TO?>, up 39.2%, Silvercorp Metals Inc? , up 31.6%, and Pan American Silver Corp? , higher by 14.8%.

* Lagging shares were NFI Group Inc?? , down 32.8%, AltaGas Ltd?, down 22.4%, and Killam Apartment REIT?, lower by 22.2%.

* On the TSX 44 issues rose and 186 fell as a 0.2-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were no and 84 new lows, with total volume of 473.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Suncor Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

* The TSX's energy group fell 1.71 points, or 3.8%, while the financials sector slipped 17.10 points, or 7.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 5.08%, or $1.15, to $23.78 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.96%, or $0.53, to $27.51 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 34.2% for the year.