S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/11 11:14:46 am
15241.32 PTS   -2.93%
TSX falls as energy sector drops, U.S. Fed issues bleak forecast
RE
06/10TSX falls 0.84% to 15,701.33
RE
06/09TSX falls 0.88% to 15,833.74
RE
TSX falls as energy sector drops, U.S. Fed issues bleak forecast

06/11/2020 | 11:11am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as the energy sector dropped 4.5% with oil prices falling due to piling U.S. inventories, while a sobering economic outlook from the Federal Reserve dented risk appetite.

The U.S. Fed on Wednesday projected the U.S. economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate would still be 9.3% at the year's end.

At 9:51 a.m. ET (13:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 339.55 points, or 2.16%, at 15,361.78.

The energy sector dropped 4.5% as U.S. crude prices were down 7.6% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 6.5%, dragged down by another record build-up in U.S. crude inventories. [O/R]

The financials sector slipped 2.9%, while the industrials sector fell 2.5%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, stayed flat, even though gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,723.4 an ounce. [GOL/]

On the TSX, 22 issues were higher, while 206 issues declined for a 9.36-to-1 ratio in favor of the losers, with 62.49 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX was Hexo Corp , jumping 11.1% after the pot producer's third-quarter revenue soared 70% to C$22.1 mln.

Hexo was followed by Transcontinental Inc , which rose 2.7%.

Secure Energy Services Inc fell 12.2%, the most on the TSX, followed by Shawcor Ltd, down 11.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, down 3.1%, and Air Canada, down 6.2%.

The TSX posted no new 52-week high or low.

Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 103.58 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -6.82% 18.1 Delayed Quote.-59.78%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -5.18% 25.36 Delayed Quote.-35.36%
GOLD 0.46% 1743.32 Delayed Quote.12.92%
HEXO CORP. 7.41% 1.44 Delayed Quote.-34.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.68% 38.84 Delayed Quote.-38.15%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -2.56% 15280.97 Delayed Quote.-7.98%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. -16.75% 1.62 Delayed Quote.-61.07%
SHAWCOR LTD. -15.68% 3.18 Delayed Quote.-68.95%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. 3.91% 13.45 Delayed Quote.-16.07%
WTI -5.26% 36.487 Delayed Quote.-37.62%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
HEXO CORP. 1.45 Delayed Quote.7.41%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. 13.3 Delayed Quote.3.91%
SHOPIFY INC. 1026 Delayed Quote.3.15%
ALACER GOLD CORP. 8.64 Delayed Quote.2.86%
SSR MINING INC. 26.78 Delayed Quote.1.98%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 1.55 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
TORC OIL & GAS LTD. 1.75 Delayed Quote.-12.94%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.2 Delayed Quote.-13.04%
SHAWCOR LTD. 3.28 Delayed Quote.-15.68%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 1.64 Delayed Quote.-16.75%
