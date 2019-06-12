Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/12 10:35:46 am
16209.32 PTS   -0.24%
10:22aTSX falls as oil prices tumble
RE
06/11TSX rises  0.20 percent to 16,248.76
RE
06/10TSX falls  0.09 percent to 16,216.26
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX falls as oil prices tumble

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:22am EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as crude prices dropped more than 2% on a weaker outlook for demand and a rise in U.S. crude inventories.

The energy sector dropped 1.2%, the biggest percentage decliner, weighed down by losses in Encana Corp and Nuvista Energy.

* Escalating trade tensions between the world's largest economies also hurt sentiment, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying that he was holding up a trade deal with China and had no interest in moving ahead unless Beijing agrees to four or five major points.

* Hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would take action to counter a slowdown triggered by the trade war have helped Canada's main index rise 1% in June.

* Canada runs a current account deficit and exports many commodities, including oil, so its economy could be hit by a slowdown in the global flow of trade or capital.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.54 points, or 0.16%, at 16,223.22.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as prices of safe-haven bet gold rose on heightening trade tensions.

* On the TSX, 117 issues were higher, while 114 issues declined for a 1.03-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 18.98 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Cascades Inc, which jumped 8.1% after TD Securities upgraded its to "buy" from "hold".

* West Fraser Timber Co rose 3.1%, among the top gainers.

* Oil producer Encana Corp fell 3.2%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals, down 3.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Stornoway Diamond Corp, Prometic Life Sciences Inc and Encana.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and six new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and 21 new lows, with total volume of 30.76 million shares.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:22aTSX falls as oil prices tumble
RE
06/11TSX rises  0.20 percent to 16,248.76
RE
06/10TSX falls  0.09 percent to 16,216.26
RE
06/07TSX rises  0.02 percent to 16,230.96
RE
06/06TSX rises  0.09 percent to 16,227.80
RE
06/05TSX rises  0.29 percent to 16,212.66
RE
06/04TSX rises  0.94 percent to 16,166.24
RE
06/03TSX falls  0.13 percent to 16,015.89
RE
05/31TSX falls  0.32 percent to 16,037.49
RE
05/30TSX edges up as energy stocks gain ground
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:29aFAIRFAX FINANCIAL : Launches C$500 Million Senior Notes Offering
AQ
10:28aTRICON CAPITAL : Completes Acquisition of Starlight U.S. Multi-Family Core Fund ..
AQ
10:27aSNC LAVALIN : announces appointment of Ian L. Edwards as Interim President and C..
AQ
10:01aIGM FINANCIAL INC. : to announce second quarter 2019 results on August 1, 2019
AQ
10:01aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : President and CEO Roy Gori to Speak at True North Conferenc..
AQ
09:31aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : RBI shareholders vote in 12 board incumbents
AQ
09:24aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Indigenous Youth Charting a New Way Forward
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CASCADES INC 9.66 Delayed Quote.8.17%
INTERFOR CORP 13.35 Delayed Quote.4.13%
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD 52.08 Delayed Quote.3.75%
CANFOR CORPORATION 9.63 Delayed Quote.3.66%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 59.81 Delayed Quote.3.48%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 28.49 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 1.935 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP 3.91 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
ENCANA CORP 6.51 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD 2.48 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About