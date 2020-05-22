Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/22 10:49:16 am
14882.3 PTS   -0.02%
10:22aTSX falls as oil weakens, Sino-U.S. tensions rise
RE
05/21TSX falls 0.75% to 14,884.85
RE
05/20TSX rises 0.75% to 14,997.63
RE
TSX falls as oil weakens, Sino-U.S. tensions rise

05/22/2020 | 10:22am EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index was dragged down by energy stocks on Friday, as oil prices fell and tensions between the United States and China rose.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.83 points, or 0.17%, at 14,859.02.

* The nation's domestic retail sales fell a record 10% in March as many non-essential businesses were shut down to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada said on Friday, and also warned that April data could reveal an even sharper decline.

* The energy sector dropped 2.2% as U.S. crude prices fell 3.0% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 3.1%. [O/R]

* The financials sector slipped 1.1%, while industrial stocks rose 0.2%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.9% as gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,726.6 an ounce. [GOL/]

* On the TSX, 77 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.86-to-1 ratio in favor of the losers, with 26.60 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was software developer Lightspeed POS Inc , which jumped 6.1% as multiple brokerages raised price targets on the stock.

* Lightspeed was followed by miner Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd , which rose 5.1% as rising Sino-U.S. tension drew concerned investors to safe havens.

* Aurora Cannabis Inc fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, after several brokerages cut price targets on the pot company's stock.

* The second-biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy Inc , down 4.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, down 0.9%, and Sun Life Financial Inc, which fell 0.5%.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were nine new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 42.29 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. -3.28% 5.33 Delayed Quote.-19.03%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -7.93% 22.35 Delayed Quote.-28.02%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -1.16% 0.425 Delayed Quote.-20.37%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -1.14% 25.17 Delayed Quote.-7.03%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -0.35% 8.6 Delayed Quote.-13.84%
GOLD 0.43% 1733.25 Delayed Quote.15.17%
HEXO CORP. 5.48% 0.77 Delayed Quote.-64.73%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. -1.02% 0.485 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
LIGHTSPEED POS INC. 1.20% 34.45 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.95% 34.16 Delayed Quote.-45.76%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.86% 15.83 Delayed Quote.-38.73%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. -2.28% 2.15 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.15% 14866.01 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
SILVER 0.60% 17.16 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. -0.89% 46.63 Delayed Quote.-20.82%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -2.33% 0.42 Delayed Quote.-42.67%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -1.72% 0.285 Delayed Quote.-53.97%
TILRAY, INC. -5.39% 9.28 Delayed Quote.-43.69%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. -5.47% 6.93 Delayed Quote.-65.57%
WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD. 3.85% 12.98 Delayed Quote.25.27%
WTI -5.09% 32.274 Delayed Quote.-45.31%
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ARITZIA INC. 17 Delayed Quote.6.25%
HEXO CORP. 0.77 Delayed Quote.5.48%
BRP INC. 44.73 Delayed Quote.4.88%
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 16.41 Delayed Quote.3.99%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 13.51 Delayed Quote.3.37%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 6.91 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 0.85 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 3.78 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 0.71 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 22.19 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
