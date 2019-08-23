Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/23 09:46:16 am
16228.47 PTS   -0.15%
09:46aTSX falls at open as energy shares drop, trade dispute deepens
RE
08/22TSX falls  0.34 percent to 16,253.46
RE
08/21TSX rises  0.59 percent to 16,309.23
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX falls at open as energy shares drop, trade dispute deepens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 09:46am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday as energy shares slipped, tracking a decline in oil prices after China unveiled more retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods, intensifying a bitter trade dispute.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 28.5 points, or 0.18%, at 16,224.96.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
09:46aTSX falls at open as energy shares drop, trade dispute deepens
RE
08/22TSX falls  0.34 percent to 16,253.46
RE
08/21TSX rises  0.59 percent to 16,309.23
RE
08/20TSX falls 0.56 percent to 16,213.31
RE
08/19TSX opens higher on energy lift, stimulus hopes
RE
08/16TSX rises 0.86 percent to 16,149.79
RE
08/15TSX hits five-month low on global growth concerns
RE
08/14TSX drops on global recession worries
RE
08/13TSX turns higher as U.S. plans to delay some tariffs
RE
08/12TSX edges lower on losses in CannTrust shares, recession fears
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
09:47aTC ENERGY : Nebraska Supreme Court Affirms Keystone XL route approval
AQ
09:33aAIR CANADA : Rolls-Royce to provide TotalCare Flex services for Air Canada's Tre..
AQ
09:33aBOMBARDIER : wins contract to supply and maintain 30 FLEXITY trams for Dresden's..
AQ
09:32aAPHRIA : ParcelPal Announces Delivery Agreement with Aphria Inc
AQ
09:01aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces August 2019 cash ..
AQ
08:31aCARGOJET : Amazon Enter Warrant Agreement Tied to Performance
DJ
08:01aCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC Asset Management announces certain CIB..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
NFI GROUP INC 27.5 Delayed Quote.5.65%
HUDSON'S BAY CO 10.72 Delayed Quote.4.48%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC 2.58 Delayed Quote.4.03%
BRP INC 40.28 Delayed Quote.2.47%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC 16.87 Delayed Quote.2.43%
ENERFLEX LTD 12.47 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
SAPUTO INC. 39.7 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD 2.71 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 33.5 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP 3.36 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group