TSX falls at open as energy shares drop, trade dispute deepens
0
08/23/2019 | 09:46am EDT
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday as energy shares slipped, tracking a decline in oil prices after China unveiled more retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods, intensifying a bitter trade dispute.
* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 28.5 points, or 0.18%, at 16,224.96.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)