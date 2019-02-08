TSX falls on global growth concerns, jobless data

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was down 57.58 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,645.78.

* Still, the main index was set to end the week about 0.6 percent higher, clinching a seven-week rally.

* All of the index's 11 major sectors were lower.

* The unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 percent in January as more people sought work, according to a Statistics Canada report, which also showed a strong gain in jobs numbers.

* Worries over a global economic slowdown resurfaced on Thursday and rattled global markets as well as the Wall Street, where the lack of any sign of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade row added to investor nerves.

* The energy sector dropped 0.5 percent despite a rise in oil prices. [O/R]

* The financials sector slipped 0.3 percent. The Bank of Canada looks set to leave interest rates unchanged next month.

* Economists said low wage growth and sagging oil prices would hold back any action by the central bank when it decides on interest rates on March 6.

* On the TSX, 74 issues were higher, while 154 issues declined for a 2.08-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.68 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of Semafo Inc, which jumped 6 percent after reporting 2019 outlook, followed by a 4 percent rise in Brookfield Business Partners, after the company reported results.

* Linamar Corp fell 4.4 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by CI Financial which was down 4.1 percent after reporting quarterly results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc, and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 21.70 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)