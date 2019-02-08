Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/08 10:43:31 am
15604.56 PTS   -0.63%
10:23aTSX falls on global growth concerns, jobless data
RE
02/07TSX falls 0.06 percent
RE
02/06TSX rises 0.06 percent
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX falls on global growth concerns, jobless data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:23am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as fears of a broadening global economic slowdown and data that showed a rise in unemployment rate kept investors away from riskier bets.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1440 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was down 57.58 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,645.78.

* Still, the main index was set to end the week about 0.6 percent higher, clinching a seven-week rally.

* All of the index's 11 major sectors were lower.

* The unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 percent in January as more people sought work, according to a Statistics Canada report, which also showed a strong gain in jobs numbers.

* Worries over a global economic slowdown resurfaced on Thursday and rattled global markets as well as the Wall Street, where the lack of any sign of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade row added to investor nerves.

* The energy sector dropped 0.5 percent despite a rise in oil prices. [O/R]

* The financials sector slipped 0.3 percent. The Bank of Canada looks set to leave interest rates unchanged next month.

* Economists said low wage growth and sagging oil prices would hold back any action by the central bank when it decides on interest rates on March 6.

* On the TSX, 74 issues were higher, while 154 issues declined for a 2.08-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 12.68 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of Semafo Inc, which jumped 6 percent after reporting 2019 outlook, followed by a 4 percent rise in Brookfield Business Partners, after the company reported results.

* Linamar Corp fell 4.4 percent, the most on the TSX, followed by CI Financial which was down 4.1 percent after reporting quarterly results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc, and Enbridge Inc.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 21.70 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.84% 24954.61 Delayed Quote.7.90%
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION 1.06% 112.23 Delayed Quote.11.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.84% 6846.6293 Delayed Quote.10.55%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.69% 7237.6111 Delayed Quote.11.15%
S&P 500 -0.69% 2687.22 Delayed Quote.8.97%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.68% 15597.75 Delayed Quote.9.63%
SAPUTO INC. -0.97% 40.83 Delayed Quote.5.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:23aTSX falls on global growth concerns, jobless data
RE
02/07TSX falls 0.06 percent
RE
02/06TSX rises 0.06 percent
RE
02/06Aphria rejects Green Growth's hostile takeover bid
RE
02/05TSX rises 0.64 percent
RE
02/04TSX rises 0.62 percent
RE
02/01TSX falls 0.22 percent, but up for sixth straight week
RE
01/31TSX rises 0.36 percent
RE
01/30TSX rises 0.14 percent
RE
01/29TSX rises 0.55 percent
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:30aTMX : First Minister of Scotland Opens the Market
AQ
10:26aIGM FINANCIAL INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2018 Earnings
AQ
10:22aCAE INC. : reports third-quarter profit and revenue down from year ago
AQ
09:33aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank sells El Salvador banking and insurance operati..
AQ
09:31aMAPLE LEAF FOODS : Media Advisory - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. 2018 Fourth Quarter Fi..
PR
09:15aCENOVUS ENERGY INC : annual earnings release
09:15aBARRICK GOLD CORP : annual earnings release
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SEMAFO INC. 2.98 Delayed Quote.5.30%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP 44.95 Delayed Quote.3.98%
ARC RESOURCES LTD 9.19 Delayed Quote.3.96%
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP 38.75 Delayed Quote.3.09%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD 7.32 Delayed Quote.2.81%
ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC. 18.19 Delayed Quote.-2.62%
ENBRIDGE INC 47.855 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 13.95 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
CI FINANCIAL CORP 17.54 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
LINAMAR CORPORATION 48.59 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.