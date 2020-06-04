Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/04 10:29:01 am
15603.26 PTS   +0.18%
10:27aTSX falls on oil weakness, dismal trade data
RE
06/03TSX rises 1.17% to 15,575.11
RE
06/02TSX rises 1.04% to 15,394.36
RE
TSX falls on oil weakness, dismal trade data

06/04/2020 | 10:27am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as the heavyweight energy sector dropped on lower oil prices, with bleak trade data for April further denting sentiment.

* The nation's exports and imports plunged in April as the coronavirus-fueled lockdowns forced factories and retail stores to shut businesses, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.53 points, or 0.27%, at 15,533.58.

* The energy sector dropped 0.9% as U.S. crude prices were down 1.5%, while Brent crude lost 1.0%.

* The financials sector slipped 1.0%. The industrials sector remain unchanged.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6% as gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,713.3 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 68 issues were higher, while 158 issues declined for a 2.32-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 34.09 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Silvercorp Metals Inc , which jumped 5.8%.

* Its gains were followed by Methanex Corp, which rose 5.4% after the methanol producer and supplier secured additional financial flexibility under its credit facilities.

* Baytex Energy Corp fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX.

* The second-biggest decliner was outdoor apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc , down 3.8%, after surging on Wednesday as it announced plans to limit shipments to department stores and focus on its own outlets and website.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, down 0.9%; Suncor Energy Inc, down 0.9% and Imperial Oil Ltd, down 1.0%.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and no new lows, with total volume of 51.07 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. -4.69% 0.61 Delayed Quote.-65.78%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. -1.08% 33.8 Delayed Quote.-27.19%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED -0.55% 27.14 Delayed Quote.-35.26%
GOLD 0.38% 1706.7 Delayed Quote.13.79%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED -0.30% 23 Delayed Quote.-33.57%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.66% 39.56 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
METHANEX CORPORATION 6.71% 27.97 Delayed Quote.-51.35%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.15% 15621.15 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
SILVERCORP METALS INC. 7.74% 6.505 Delayed Quote.-17.46%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.79% 25.22 Delayed Quote.-40.37%
WTI -0.51% 36.871 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
