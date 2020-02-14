TSX flat ahead of long weekend

* Chinese authorities reported 5,090 new cases, indicating the outbreak showed no signs of easing, as businesses struggled to balance containment measures with a return from an extended post-holiday break.

* Canadian home sales fell 2.9% in January from the previous month as a slowdown in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia weighed, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down just 9.66 points, or 0.05%, at 17,811.51.

* Among the major sectors, industrials and materials, which include precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell the most. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 120 issues were higher, while 96 issues declined for a 1.25-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 18.34 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was cannabis company Canopy Growth Co, which jumped 21.1% after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. Peer Aphria Inc also rose 8.6%.

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd fell 11.1%, the most on the TSX, after it cut its full-year 2020 production outlook. The second-biggest decliner was MTY Food Group Inc, down 10.1%, after it postponed its quarterly results following allegations made by a whistleblower employee.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 71 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 30.43 million shares.

* Canada markets will be closed on Monday for the Family Day holiday.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)