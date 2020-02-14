Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

02/14 11:05:01 am
17836.09 PTS   +0.08%
10:53aTSX flat ahead of long weekend
RE
02/13Jump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
02/13Jump in coronavirus cases halts stock rally; dollar gains
RE
TSX flat ahead of long weekend

02/14/2020 | 10:53am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday as worries over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak kept investors at bay ahead of a long weekend.

* Chinese authorities reported 5,090 new cases, indicating the outbreak showed no signs of easing, as businesses struggled to balance containment measures with a return from an extended post-holiday break.

* Canadian home sales fell 2.9% in January from the previous month as a slowdown in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia weighed, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down just 9.66 points, or 0.05%, at 17,811.51.

* Among the major sectors, industrials and materials, which include precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell the most. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 120 issues were higher, while 96 issues declined for a 1.25-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 18.34 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was cannabis company Canopy Growth Co, which jumped 21.1% after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. Peer Aphria Inc also rose 8.6%.

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd fell 11.1%, the most on the TSX, after it cut its full-year 2020 production outlook. The second-biggest decliner was MTY Food Group Inc, down 10.1%, after it postponed its quarterly results following allegations made by a whistleblower employee.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 71 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 30.43 million shares.

* Canada markets will be closed on Monday for the Family Day holiday.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED -11.99% 52.13 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 3.57% 2.01 Delayed Quote.-29.75%
BOMBARDIER INC. -5.99% 1.58 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. 3.74% 1.1 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 14.68% 29.59 Delayed Quote.-5.24%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 4.93% 9.52 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
ENBRIDGE INC. -1.08% 55.155 Delayed Quote.7.98%
GOLD 0.33% 1581.535 Delayed Quote.3.47%
HEXO CORP. 10.71% 1.84 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC. -6.93% 55.52 Delayed Quote.7.64%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.11% 17843.47 Delayed Quote.3.97%
SILVER 0.52% 17.754 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 1.69% 0.6 Delayed Quote.-21.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. -3.70% 0.39 Delayed Quote.-35.71%
TILRAY, INC. 7.87% 17.363 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 29.68 Delayed Quote.14.68%
HEXO CORP. 1.86 Delayed Quote.10.71%
YAMANA GOLD INC. 5.66 Delayed Quote.6.19%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 9.57 Delayed Quote.4.93%
CI FINANCIAL CORP 25.37 Delayed Quote.4.15%
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC. 46.56 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
BOMBARDIER INC. 1.57 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
SIERRA WIRELESS, INC. 11.84 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC. 55.59 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 68.59 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
