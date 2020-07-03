Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/02 05:18:56 pm
15622.4 PTS   +0.69%
07:46aTSX futures dip as surging virus cases dim recovery hopes
RE
07/02TSX gains on energy boost, record U.S. jobs growth
RE
07/01TSX futures dip after prior session rally
RE
TSX futures dip as surging virus cases dim recovery hopes

07/03/2020 | 07:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Toronto Stock Exchange sign adorns a doorway at the Exchange Tower building in Toronto

Futures for Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday as a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States raised fears of another round of lockdowns, overshadowing early signs of an economic rebound from the pandemic-driven slump.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 0.69% to 15,622.40 on Thursday.

U.S. markets were closed on the occasion of Independence Day.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

