S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/21 10:26:01 am
16272.15 PTS   +0.36%
10:29aTSX gains as energy shares rise on higher oil prices
RE
08/20TSX falls 0.56 percent to 16,213.31
RE
08/19TSX opens higher on energy lift, stimulus hopes
RE
News Summary

TSX gains as energy shares rise on higher oil prices

08/21/2019 | 10:29am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, rebounding from the previous session's weak close, as a 2% rise in oil prices helped push energy shares higher.

* The energy sector <.SPTTEN> climbed 1.1%, leading gains on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> which was up 65.81 points, or 0.41%, at 16,279.12.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were higher.

* Crude oil futures rose after industry data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories, but gains were capped by lingering worries about a possible global recession.

* U.S. crude prices were up 1.4%, while Brent crude added 2%.

* The financial sector <.SPTTFS> gained 0.5% and the industrials sector <.GSPTTIN> rose 0.4%.

* The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1% as gold eased to hold around the $1,500 level as investors cashed in some gains ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting.

* Data showed Canada's annual inflation rate held steady in July at 2% because of lower costs for services, including telecoms, that were offset by higher prices for durable goods.

* Among stocks, Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp fell 0.6% after it agreed to buy smaller rival Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of the Cochin pipeline for C$4.35 billion. Shares of Kinder Morgan surged about 35%.

* On the TSX, 154 issues were higher, while 73 issues declined for a 2.11-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.20 million shares traded.

* The top percentage gainers on the TSX were Bausch Health Co, which jumped 3.4% followed by shares of MEG Energy Corp, which rose 3.2%.

* Alacer Gold Corp fell 2.5%, the most on the TSX, followed by second biggest decliner Ero Copper Corp, which dropped 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial, Sun Life Financial and Cenovus Energy.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 11 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 28.04 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALACER GOLD CORP -2.11% 5.56 Delayed Quote.125.40%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC 4.66% 29.65 Delayed Quote.12.12%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 3.65% 11.35 Delayed Quote.14.06%
ERO COPPER CORP -2.00% 20.09 Delayed Quote.108.97%
KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD 34.34% 14.8 Delayed Quote.-77.02%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. 0.55% 21.95 Delayed Quote.12.75%
MEG ENERGY CORP 3.06% 4.885 Delayed Quote.-38.52%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP -0.53% 49.12 Delayed Quote.21.62%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.32% 16270.38 Delayed Quote.12.76%
SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC 0.87% 53.07 Delayed Quote.17.75%
