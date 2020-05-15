Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/15 10:47:01 am
14622.34 PTS   +0.78%
10:33aTSX gains as energy stocks rise on oil boost
RE
05/14CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.04% to 14,509.66
RE
05/13TSX falls 2.54% to 14,503.21
RE
TSX gains as energy stocks rise on oil boost

05/15/2020 | 10:33am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, lifted by energy stocks as oil prices hit a one-and-a-half-month high on signs of crude demand picking up.

* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude prices jumped 4.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.3%.

* Also helping the main index, the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 1.8% on higher gold prices.

* Gold prices hit a more than three-week high on Friday as rising U.S.-China trade tensions added to fears about the global economy already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.1 points, or 0.27%, at 14,548.76.

* The Trump administration's move to block semiconductor shipments to China's Huawei Technologies raised fears of trade hostilities between the United States and China.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aurora Cannabis Inc, which jumped 40.5%, after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

* Its gains were followed ECN Capital Corp, which rose 12.1%, after the finance company reported first-quarter results.

* On the TSX, 121 issues were higher, while 106 issues declined for a 1.14-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 23.41 million shares traded.

* The luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc fell 9%, the most on the TSX, after BofA Global Research downgraded its shares.

* The second biggest decliner was the oil producer Frontera Energy Corp, down 3.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 30 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 47.46 million shares.

* * The most heavily traded shares by volume were pipeline operator Enbridge Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 30 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 47.46 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
