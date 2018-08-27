Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

TSX gains in broad rally due to NAFTA optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 04:15pm CEST
A logo for TMX Group, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday in a broad-based rally on hopes that the trade negotiators of the United States and Mexico would arrive at a common ground on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

* At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.87 points, or 0.53 percent, at 16,442.92.

* Mexican and U.S. officials are close to agreeing they have resolved their bilateral issues in the renegotiation of the North American Free Agreement but a major issue must still be settled, a top Mexican official said on Monday.

* "A big deal looking good with Mexico!", U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted. Separately, a Mexican source familiar with the talks, said it was "almost certain" there would be an announcement on Monday when asked if the two sides had reached an agreement.

* All 11 major TSX sectors advanced, led by the 0.7 percent gain in the energy sector sector.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 percent a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.3 percent.

* Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Cenovus Energy rose about 1 percent and were the biggest boost to the energy group.

* Gains in heavyweight bank stocks led the financials sector 0.5 percent higher. The industrials sector rose 0.5 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent.

* Gold futures were unchanged at $1,206 an ounce, while copper prices advanced 1.4 percent to $6,069 a ton.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were marijuana producers Aphria Inc, which jumped 13.8 percent and Aurora Cannabis, which rose 7.8 percent.

* OceanaGold Corp fell 0.8 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Pretium Resources, down 0.7 percent.

* On the TSX, 196 issues were higher, while 38 issues declined for a 5.16-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 9.08 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Aphria Inc and Canopy Growth Co.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 30 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 15.84 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 0.77% 62.44 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.80% 26000.56 Delayed Quote.4.33%
HARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION INC 0.29% 17.16 Delayed Quote.-15.30%
HUDSON'S BAY CO 2.36% 10.42 Delayed Quote.-9.93%
NASDAQ 100 0.69% 7538.8651 Delayed Quote.17.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.74% 8006.218 Delayed Quote.15.10%
S&P 500 0.62% 2874.69 Real-time Quote.7.52%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.63% 16458.59 Delayed Quote.0.91%
TAHOE RESOURCES INC 1.61% 5.05 Delayed Quote.-17.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
08/09Canada Goose shares jump on smaller-than-expected loss
RE
06/06Oil vs wild rice - Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
06/06OIL VS WILD RICE : Enbridge, opponents gear up final U.S. pipeline push
RE
05/24TSX : Electric vehicles seen driving cobalt crunch by mid-2020s
RE
05/15TSX edges lower as NAFTA deal hopes ebb, gold prices drop
RE
05/11TSX gains on tepid jobs data, rise in gold prices
RE
05/10TMX : CEO says it is still in the running for Saudi Aramco listing
RE
05/10BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : More Than Doubles Sales -- Earnings Review
DJ
05/10TMX : Canada's TMX Group quarterly results beat estimates
RE
05/01TMX : Canada stock market back in business after rare shutdown
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:01pAURORA CANNABIS : Contributes $50,000 to Support the Campaign for Cannabis Amnes..
AQ
03:15pBRP INC : half-yearly earnings release
03:15pTORONTO-DOMINION BANK : quaterly earnings release
03:01pTMX : Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montr..
AQ
02:14pBORALEX : Hydro-quebec - finalization of apuiat wind farm project negotiations
AQ
02:14pBORALEX : Finalization of negotiations surrounding the Apuiat wind project
AQ
01:45pALTAGAS : Continues to Execute on Growth Strategy in Northeast BC with Investmen..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
APHRIA INC 15.95 Delayed Quote.13.85%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 9.03 Delayed Quote.5.12%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC 13.42 Delayed Quote.5.01%
LINAMAR CORPORATION 54.97 Delayed Quote.4.92%
IVANHOE MINES LTD 2.61 Delayed Quote.4.82%
CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED 32.29 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 4.58 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
EXTENDICARE INC 8.28 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. 0.53 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 2.45 End-of-day quote.-2.00%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.