TSX gains on energy boost

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, lifted by energy stocks as major oil producers including OPEC and its allies agreed to extend output cuts till the end of July.

Although oil prices retreated from earlier gains, energy companies gained on the prospect of higher prices as OPEC+ on Saturday agreed to extend the deal to withdraw almost 10% of global supplies from the market by a third month.

Energy stocks climbed 1.3% and were among the top percentage gainers among major Canadian sectors.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oilfield services and equipment provider Shawcor Ltd, which jumped 21.7%, and Baytex Energy Corp, which rose 13.1%.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (13:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 99.63 points, or 0.63%, at 15,953.7.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6%.

Mining company B2Gold Corp dropped 2.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd's 2.7% fall.

However, gold prices rose on Monday, helped by technical buying after the previous session's steep fall. [GOL/]

On the TSX, 175 issues were higher, while 51 issues declined for a 3.43-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 40.98 million shares traded.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp, Bombardier Inc and Athene Holding Ltd.

The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 13 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 72.12 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)