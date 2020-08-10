TSX gains on energy boost, positive China data

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher
on Monday, boosted by energy stocks which tracked higher oil
prices and an improvement in China's factory data.
* Data showed factory deflation in the world's second
largest economy eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil
prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards
pre-coronavirus levels.
* The energy sector climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude
prices were up 2.1% a barrel, while Brent crude
added 1.6%.
* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.53 points, or 0.57%,
at 16,638.01.
* Painted Pony Energy Ltd jumped 14% after
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said it would buy the
company for C$461 million ($344.26 million), including debt.
* Canopy Growth Corp gained about 9% after
the pot producer reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
on Monday.
* The materials sector, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.4% as
gold futures rose 0.8% to $2,026.2 an ounce.
* On the TSX, 164 issues were higher, while 52 issues
declined for a 3.15-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 16.09
million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canopy Growth
Co, which jumped 10.9%, after the company posted a
smaller quarterly loss.
* Its gains were followed by Silvercorp Metals Inc,
which rose 5.8%.
* Kinaxis Inc fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, while
the second biggest decliner was Pason Systems Inc, down
3.2%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex
Energy Co, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd and
Northcliff Resources Ltd.
* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and one new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 47 new 52-week highs
and five new lows, with total volume of 42.12 million shares.
(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel)