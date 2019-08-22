TSX gains on energy lift

* Oil rose further above $60 a barrel on Thursday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude inventories and OPEC-led supply cuts, although worries about the global economy remained.

* The energy sector climbed 0.6%, the most among the major sectors.

* Sentiment was also helped by a clutch of better-than-expected purchasing manager surveys (PMI) out of Germany, France and the euro zone.

* However data from the U.S. showed manufacturing industries recorded their first month of contraction in almost a decade over concerns whether the U.S.-China trade conflict would tip the economy into a recession.

* At 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.8 points, or 0.08%, at 16,322.03.

* On the TSX, 110 issues were higher, while 116 issues declined for a 1.05-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 21.08 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, which jumped 9.2% and MEG Energy Corp, which rose 3.4%.

* CannTrust Holdings fell 5.9%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Saputo Inc, down 4.6% after it announced plans to raise $599 million in equity.

* Among the most heavily traded shares by volume were Belo Sun Mining Corp and Stornoway Diamond Corp.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 44.29 million shares.

