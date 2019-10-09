Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/09 03:57:01 pm
16378.81 PTS   +0.52%
TSX gains on hopes of U.S.-China trade truce

10/09/2019 | 03:11pm EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to snap a two-day losing streak on Wednesday, as latest media reports raised hopes that the United States and China would make progress in resolving their prolonged trade war during this week's high-level talks.

China was open to a partial trade deal with the U.S., a Bloomberg report said, despite the recent blacklisting Chinese technology firms.

Adding to the upbeat mood, was a report by the Financial Times that Beijing was offering to increase its annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

The world's top two economies are scheduled to begin their high-level trade talks on Thursday.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.4 points, or 0.35%, at 16,351.35.

Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were trading higher.

The energy sector climbed 0.4% as U.S. crude prices were up 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.6%. [O/R]

The financials sector gained 0.3%, and the industrials sector rose 0.5%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,505.8 an ounce. [GOL/] [MET/L]

On the TSX, 162 issues were higher, while 61 issues declined for a 2.66-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 9.98 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Encana Corp, which climbed 2.4%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , which rose 2.2%.

Exchange Income Corp fell 4.3%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Pason Systems Inc , down 1.8%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd and Aurora Cannabis.

The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were seven new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 19.16 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -0.72% 5.485 Delayed Quote.-18.58%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.50% 4.3 Delayed Quote.21.74%
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION -3.22% 37.84 Delayed Quote.38.39%
PASON SYSTEMS INC. 0.20% 15.32 Delayed Quote.-16.40%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.65% 16404.68 Delayed Quote.14.85%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -20.23% 1.38 Delayed Quote.-29.67%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
