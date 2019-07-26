Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/26 10:12:16 am
16538.28 PTS   +0.30%
10:10aTSX higher as energy companies rise
RE
07/25TSX falls 0.74 percent to 16,488.20
RE
07/24TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,611.84
RE
News 
News

TSX higher as energy companies rise

07/26/2019 | 10:10am EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Friday, driven by a rise in the energy sector as oil companies hoped to reach an agreement with the Alberta government to boost production.

Two of Canada's biggest energy producers on Thursday said they were looking to the Alberta government to agree to a deal that would allow companies to boost their oil output in the face of curtailments in Canada's main crude-producing province.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was up 44.73 points, or 0.27%, at 16,532.93.

The main index is on track to end the week in the black with its 0.3% gain so far.

The energy sector climbed 0.3%, with shares of Baytex Energy and Gran Tierra Energy leading gains.

All of the index's 11 major sectors were higher.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold prices firmed on Friday. [GOL/]

On the TSX, 150 issues were higher, while 77 issues declined for a 1.95-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 12.42 million shares traded.

The top percentage gainers on the TSX were CannTrust Holdings, which jumped 16.7% after it fired Chief Executive Officer Peter Aceto, more than two weeks after Health Canada found the marijuana producer grew cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

Canfor Corp fell 5.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Interfor Corp, down 2.9%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were CannTrust, Encana Corp, and Yamana Gold Inc.

The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and three new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 32 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 19.27 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

