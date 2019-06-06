Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/06 10:03:01 am
16214.24 PTS   +0.01%
10:01aTSX higher as oil prices rise, trade deficit shrinks
RE
06/05TSX rises  0.29 percent to 16,212.66
RE
06/04TSX rises  0.94 percent to 16,166.24
RE
TSX higher as oil prices rise, trade deficit shrinks

06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday as data showed the country's trade deficit shrunk - the latest sign the economy is recovering from a slowdown, while the energy sector gained on stabilizing oil prices.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index was up 18.61 points, or 0.11%, at 16,231.27.

* Statistics Canada said rising exports and falling imports helped shrink Canada's trade deficit in goods in April to C$966 million ($721 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a shortfall of C$2.80 billion.

* Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector which climbed 0.8%.

* Oil prices rose by more than 1%, recovering from a near five-month low in the previous session but sentiment stayed weak due to rising U.S. supply and a stalling global economy.

* The loonie edged higher against its U.S. counterpart as it broadly declined, while domestic data showed Canada's smallest trade deficit in six months.

* On the TSX, 130 issues were higher, while 95 issues declined for a 1.37-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 8.63 million shares traded.

* The top percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of Descartes Systems, which jumped 3.4%, followed by those of Baytex Energy Co, which rose 2.5%.

* Cronos Group Inc fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX, closely followed by shares of Aurora Cannabis, down 1.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Nickel, Just Energy Group and Bombardier Inc.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, with total volume of 22.09 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC 50.83 Delayed Quote.3.15%
ARITZIA INC 18.12 Delayed Quote.2.55%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP 4.4 Delayed Quote.1.85%
SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT 12.8 Delayed Quote.1.83%
HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC 19.05 Delayed Quote.1.60%
IAMGOLD CORP 3.64 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 10.12 Delayed Quote.-2.41%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 1.95 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 2.63 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
CRONOS GROUP INC 20.92 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
