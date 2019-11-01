Log in
TSX hits one-month high on energy boost

11/01/2019 | 10:22am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index touched a one-month high on Friday, boosted by energy shares, as upbeat U.S. jobs numbers and strong manufacturing data out of China eased worries of a global economic slowdown.

* All the major sectors were trading higher, led by the energy sector's <.SPTTEN> 2.2% climb.

* Crude prices rose over 1% on signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and a surprise bounce in Chinese manufacturing activity.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (1340 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index <.GSPTSE> was up 94.44 points, or 0.57%, at 16,577.6.

* The main index is also set to post its biggest one-day percentage gain in since early September and its biggest weekly rise in six.

* U.S. job growth slowed less than expected in October, offering some assurance that consumers would continue to support the slowing economy.

* China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded at the fastest pace in well over two years in October as new export orders rose and plants ramped up production, a private business survey showed on Friday.

* The financials sector <.SPTTFS> gained 0.4% and the industrials sector <.GSPTTIN> rose 0.9%.

* On the TSX, 180 issues were higher, while 46 issues declined for a 3.91-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Kinaxis Inc , which jumped 13.6%, after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.

* Sleep Country fell 12.8%, the most on the TSX, after the company's quarterly earnings missed expectations.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Montreal, Encana Corp and Bombardier.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 63 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 22.75 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
