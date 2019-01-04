Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
01/04 04:20:56 pm
14426.62 PTS   +1.50%
04:18pTSX jumps 1.50 percent, traders flock to Hudson's Bay
RE
01/03TSX falls as Apple's sales warning weighs on tech
RE
01/02TSX rises 0.17 percent, energy leads
RE
TSX jumps 1.50 percent, traders flock to Hudson's Bay

01/04/2019 | 04:18pm EST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 213.87 points, or 1.50 percent, to 14,426.62.

* Leading the index were Hudson's Bay Co , up 15.9 percent, Hudbay Minerals Inc , up 9 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp  , higher by 8.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Eldorado Gold Corp , down 6.0 percent, Alacer Gold Corp, down 4.4 percent, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, lower by 3.7 percent.

* On the TSX 182 issues rose and 54 fell as a 3.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 230.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc  and Barrick Gold Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 4.32 points, or 3.08 percent, while the financials sector climbed 4.10 points, or 1.53 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.29 percent, or $1.08, to $48.17 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.34 percent, or $1.31, to $57.26

* The TSX is up 0.7 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.29% 23433.16 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NASDAQ 100 4.48% 6422.6737 Delayed Quote.-2.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 4.26% 6738.8573 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
S&P 500 3.43% 2531.94 Delayed Quote.0.13%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.50% 14426.62 Delayed Quote.0.17%
