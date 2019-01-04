TSX jumps 1.50 percent, traders flock to Hudson's Bay

* Leading the index were Hudson's Bay Co , up 15.9 percent, Hudbay Minerals Inc , up 9 percent, and Lundin Mining Corp , higher by 8.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Eldorado Gold Corp , down 6.0 percent, Alacer Gold Corp, down 4.4 percent, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, lower by 3.7 percent.

* On the TSX 182 issues rose and 54 fell as a 3.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 230.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Barrick Gold Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 4.32 points, or 3.08 percent, while the financials sector climbed 4.10 points, or 1.53 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.29 percent, or $1.08, to $48.17 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.34 percent, or $1.31, to $57.26

* The TSX is up 0.7 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)