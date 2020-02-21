Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/21 10:20:01 am
17874.3 PTS   -0.39%
10:09aTSX knocked off record highs as oil slides
RE
02/20TSX rises 0.1% to 17,944.06
RE
02/20TSX futures flat as virus fears offset China's efforts to boost economy
RE
TSX knocked off record highs as oil slides

02/21/2020 | 10:09am EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index slipped from record highs on Friday, dragged by energy stocks, as a rise in coronavirus cases globally brought crude prices under pressure.

* Risk appetite worldwide was sapped as investors worried over a prolonged hit to businesses after China reported an uptick in cases of coronavirus on Friday and South Korea reported 100 new cases, while more than 80 people tested positive for the virus in Japan. [nL4N2AL02N][nL8N2AB5TN]

* At 09:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.74 points, or 0.14%, at 17,918.32, on course to end a four session winning streak. The index is set to end the week with gains about 0.3%.

* The energy sector dropped 1.7% as U.S. crude prices were down 1.4% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.8%. [O/R]

* The financials sector gained 0.1%, while the industrials sector fell 0.6%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8% as gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,637 an ounce on safe-haven demand. [GOL/] [MET/L]

* On the TSX, 83 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.72-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 15.30 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Eldorado Gold, which jumped 13.2%, after reporting quarterly profits in-line with expectations and forecasting a rise in annual production for subsequent years.

* Altus Group rose 4.8% after at least five brokerages raised price target on the stock after it reported fourth-quarter earnings.

* Teck Resources fell 11.7%, the most on the TSX, as its quarterly profit plunged 76%. The second-biggest decliner was Hudbay Minerals, down 11.1% after reporting a quarterly loss.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hudbay Minerals, Barrick Gold and Teck Resources .

* The TSX posted 19 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 63 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, with total volume of 25.40 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 9.02% 48.62 Delayed Quote.17.07%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 2.69% 28.24 Delayed Quote.14.18%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION -0.30% 11.88 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
GOLD 1.34% 1643.845 Delayed Quote.6.14%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. -10.67% 3.77 Delayed Quote.-21.93%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.32% 58.05 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.34% 17879.11 Delayed Quote.4.60%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -10.59% 15.31 Delayed Quote.-21.63%
WTI -1.50% 52.806 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
