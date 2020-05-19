Log in
TSX lifted by energy stocks, COVID-19 vaccine hopes

05/19/2020 | 10:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

Canada's main stock index hit a one-week high on Tuesday after an extended weekend, as rising oil prices lifted the energy sector, while positive results from an early stage trial of a COVID-19 vaccine added to optimism.

* A gradual reopening of select retailers and auto dealerships in Ontario after two months of lockdown also boosted investor sentiment, with industry groups bracing for a slow return to normal business activity.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 248.05 points, or 1.69%, at 14,886.95.

* The energy sector climbed 6.3% as U.S. crude prices were up 4.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%. [O/R]

* The industrials sector rose 2.4% with airline carrier Air Canada jumping over 10% after the company said it is seeing an improvement in demand for air travel and fewer cancellations.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 199 issues gained, while 29 issues declined for a 6.86-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 43.22 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Aurora Cannabis Inc , which jumped 55.6% adding to the stock's Friday gains as the pot company posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

* Chorus Aviation Inc followed Aurora, rising 13.8% after brokerage Scotiabank raised its price target on the stock.

* Mining company Silvercorp Metals Inc fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by Shopify Inc , which lost 3.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc , Guyana Goldfields Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc .

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 31 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 85.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA 10.81% 16.15 Delayed Quote.-69.86%
APHRIA INC. 3.83% 4.85 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 45.60% 22.52 Delayed Quote.-54.15%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 12.82% 0.44 Delayed Quote.-27.78%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 1.79% 22.64 Delayed Quote.-18.24%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 12.00% 5.815 Delayed Quote.-60.53%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 13.39% 2.71 Delayed Quote.-70.46%
CHORUS LIMITED 2.70% 7.41 End-of-day quote.2.49%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -1.68% 7.61 Delayed Quote.-22.27%
GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC. 35.11% 1.27 Delayed Quote.34.29%
HEXO CORP. -0.66% 0.76 Delayed Quote.-63.29%
HUXEN CORPORATION -1.52% 51.9 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 7.87% 0.48 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.96% 35 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 2.93% 2.105 Delayed Quote.-35.74%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 1.71% 14876.93 Delayed Quote.-14.21%
SHOPIFY INC. 0.49% 740.49 Delayed Quote.85.63%
SILVERCORP METALS INC. -9.09% 5.82 Delayed Quote.-12.96%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 41.82% 0.395 Delayed Quote.-63.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 13.46% 0.295 Delayed Quote.-58.73%
TILRAY, INC. 1.88% 8.11 Delayed Quote.-53.53%
WTI -1.96% 31.845 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
ZENABIS GLOBAL INC. 40.00% 0.1 Delayed Quote.-59.46%
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 22.35 Delayed Quote.45.60%
TORC OIL & GAS LTD. 1.37 Delayed Quote.23.42%
METHANEX CORPORATION 23.33 Delayed Quote.18.07%
OVINTIV INC. 10.12 Delayed Quote.14.35%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 1.98 Delayed Quote.13.79%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 5.355 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 39.29 Delayed Quote.-2.14%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 1.79 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED 95.07 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
SHOPIFY INC. 1030.21 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
