S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
News 
News

TSX lower after inflation data bolsters case for rate hike

08/17/2018 | 04:30pm CEST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday after a much stronger-than-expected inflation data bolstered expectations of an interest rate hike as early as next month.

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 28.02 points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,197.63. The index was headed to end the week 0.7 percent lower.

* Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.0 percent, beating a 2.5 percent rise forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The Bank of Canada, which raised interest rates in July for the fourth time in a year, has an inflation target of 2.0 percent.

* Chances of a September hike rose to nearly 30 percent from less than 20 percent the day earlier, as indicated by the overnight index swaps market.

* Canada's energy regulator said on Thursday it had given the go-ahead for the construction of a large portion of the Trans Mountain expansion project, which will nearly triple capacity on the oil pipeline from Alberta to a Vancouver area port.

* Eight of the 11 major sectors were in the red, led by the financial sector <.SPTTFS>, which was down 0.2 percent.

The biggest drags were Brookfield Asset Management, which fell 1.2 percent, and Manulife Financial Corp , which was down 0.6 percent.

* The energy sector <.SPTTEN> climbed 0.2 percent as oil prices rose by more than 1 percent.

* Oil prices gained on growing concerns that trade tensions and slowing global economic growth could hit demand for petroleum products.

* The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 percent.

* Gold miners boosted the materials index, with Barrick Gold Corp rising 2 percent, Wheaton Precious Metals 3 percent and Franco-Nevada Corp 1.7 percent.

* Gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,178.8 an ounce, while copper prices fell 0.4 percent to $5,916.5 a tonne.

* The biggest percentage gainers on the TSX were New Gold, which jumped 2.3 percent, and Centerra Gold, which rose 2.3 percent.

* Aphria Inc 3 percent drop was the biggest on the TSX, followed by Ivanhoe Mins Ltd's 2.9 percent fall.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Steppe Gold Ltd, Aurora Cannabis, and Lydian International Ltd .

* On the TSX, 108 issues were higher, while 127 issues declined for a 1.18-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 5.90 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and four new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 11.56 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC 0.39% 10.36 Delayed Quote.-44.44%
AURORA CANNABIS INC -1.12% 6.22 Delayed Quote.-34.90%
BARRICK GOLD CORP 1.15% 13.11 Delayed Quote.-28.55%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT -1.02% 57.12 Delayed Quote.5.39%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 1.97% 5.67 Delayed Quote.-13.51%
IVANHOE MINES LTD -1.91% 2.055 Delayed Quote.-50.71%
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD. 0.00% 0.2 Delayed Quote.-46.67%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. -0.24% 24.47 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
NEW GOLD INC. 2.33% 1.32 Delayed Quote.-68.77%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.05% 16218.62 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
STEPPE GOLD LTD 0.00% 1.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 2.97% 23.92 Delayed Quote.-16.44%
