TSX moves higher on U.S.-China trade optimism

* At 9:55 a.m. ET (13:55 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.64 points, or 0.26%, at 16,420.76.

* White House adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview to Fox Business that tariffs scheduled for December could be withdrawn, if trade negotiations continue to go well sending global equities higher.

* Ten of the index's 11 major sectors were up, led by the industrials sector.

* The energy sector climbed 0.5% despite U.S. crude prices being down on the day. [O/R]

* The financials sector gained 0.4%, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.3% even as gold futures remained unchanged at $1,488.4 an ounce.[GOL/]

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 88 issues declined for a 1.53-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 12.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Knight Therapeutics Inc , which jumped 6.3% and Hudsons Bay Co, which rose 5.9%.

* Hexo Corp fell 6.1%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Aphria Inc, which fell 2.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Green Orgnaic Dutchman Holdings and Encana Corp.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 16 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, with total volume of 25.57 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)