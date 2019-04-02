Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/02 12:29:01 pm
16223.26 PTS   -0.03%
12:10pTSX muted after biggest jump in six weeks
RE
04/01Canadian Stocks End Higher
DJ
04/01China data helps TSX kick off second quarter on upbeat note
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX muted after biggest jump in six weeks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index treaded water on Tuesday, after marking its biggest daily surge in more than six weeks in the previous session, as losses in mining shares weighed.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (13:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.11 points, or 0.04 percent, at 16,235.17.

* Five of the index's 11 major sectors were trading lower, led by materials sector's 0.1 percent dip.

* Gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,287.8 an ounce.

* The energy sector gained 0.1 percent as U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 percent a barrel, while Brent crude was unchanged.

* The heavyweight financials sector slipped 0.1 percent. The industrials sector fell 0.3 percent.

* On the TSX, 76 issues were higher, while 157 issues declined for a 2.07-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.78 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Kirkland Lake Gold, which jumped 3.1 percent, and Torex Gold Resources Inc, which rose 2.2 percent.

* Canadian Apartment Properties REIT fell 3.6 percent, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Interfor Corp, down 3.6 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Prometic Life Sciences Inc, Argex Titanium Inc and Aurora Cannabis.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 20 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 22.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
12:10pTSX muted after biggest jump in six weeks
RE
04/01Canadian Stocks End Higher
DJ
04/01China data helps TSX kick off second quarter on upbeat note
RE
03/29TSX set for best quarter in nearly 10 years; BlackBerry jumps
RE
03/28Toronto Stocks Edge Higher
DJ
03/28TSX rises as bank gains outweigh losses in mining shares
RE
03/27GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/27TSX muted as global growth worries persist
RE
03/26Canadian Stocks Rise on Energy Rebound
DJ
03/26TSX rises as higher oil prices boost energy shares
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
12:01pCENOVUS ENERGY : asks investors to vote against emissions target motion at annua..
AQ
11:01aCINEPLEX : Cinemas Park Royal and VIP Opens Tomorrow!
AQ
10:39aAIR CANADA : 's Business Class named top in North America by TripAdvisor's Trave..
AQ
10:24aGIBSON ENERGY : Oil storage firm Gibson Energy sells trucking assets to grow ter..
AQ
10:19aLOANS, MORTGAGE GROWTH MODERATING BU : Bmo ceo
AQ
09:45aSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Confere..
AQ
09:27aTELUS : Ventures announces new equity investments
PU
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD 41.19 Delayed Quote.4.46%
UNI SELECT INC 15.08 Delayed Quote.3.36%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 16.65 Delayed Quote.3.16%
INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP 18.88 Delayed Quote.2.83%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 2.31 Delayed Quote.2.21%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP 51.4 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
BRP INC 37.69 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REIT 49.47 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
INTERFOR CORP 15.66 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
CANFOR CORPORATION 13.61 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About