Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/22 10:23:46 am
16150.34 PTS   -0.58%
10:15aTSX off six-month highs on soft inflation, weak retail sales
RE
03/21Toronto Stock Exchange's rises 0.48 percent to 16,244.59
RE
03/21TSX ticks higher after positive domestic economic data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX off six-month highs on soft inflation, weak retail sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:15am EDT
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index pulled back from six-month highs on Friday after the country's overall inflation missed the central bank's target for the second straight month, while energy stocks came under pressure from a drop in oil prices.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.03 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,171.56, on pace for its steepest drop in two months.

* Domestic economic data showed Canada's annual inflation rate edged up to 1.5 percent in February, but remained below the Bank of Canada's 2.0 percent target for the second successive month.

* Stocks retreated worldwide after soft German manufacturing data stoked fears of a global economic slowdown, following a dovish turn by the Federal Reserve earlier this week.

* Meanwhile, Canadian retail sales unexpectedly dropped for the third consecutive month in January, mainly due to weak auto sales.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by 1.3 percent decline in the energy sector

* U.S. crude prices slipped 1.2 percent a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.4 percent.

* The heavyweight financials sector slipped 0.6 percent, while the industrials sector fell 0.6 percent.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 percent.

* On the TSX, 86 issues were higher, while 154 issues declined for a 1.79-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 14.86 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were BRP Inc, which jumped 5.7 percent after posting fourth-quarter results, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, which rose 1.8 percent.

* MEG Energy Corp fell 3.1 percent, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Baytex Energy Co, down 2.8 percent.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Bombardier Inc and Encana Corp.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 24.84 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.96% 25712.49 Delayed Quote.11.30%
NASDAQ 100 -0.88% 7424.301951 Delayed Quote.16.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.01% 7755.819326 Delayed Quote.16.48%
S&P 500 -0.90% 2829.11 Delayed Quote.13.88%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.66% 16142.26 Delayed Quote.12.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:15aTSX off six-month highs on soft inflation, weak retail sales
RE
03/21Toronto Stock Exchange's rises 0.48 percent to 16,244.59
RE
03/21TSX ticks higher after positive domestic economic data
RE
03/20Toronto Stock Exchange falls  0.13 percent
RE
03/20TSX falls as investors await U.S. Fed decision
RE
03/19TSX gains on energy boost; investors await federal budget
RE
03/18TSX gains on rise in energy shares
RE
03/15Toronto Stock Exchange rises 0.33 percent
RE
03/15TSX at five-month high on U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
03/14Toronto Stock Exchange falls 0.39 percent
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
09:57aINTER PIPELINE : DBRS Assigns Provisional Rating of BB (high), Stable, to Inter ..
AQ
09:57aCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS : Richard j. shea, atlantic broadband president & ceo, nam..
AQ
09:57aCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS : Enhanced wifi service from atlantic broadband now availa..
AQ
09:52aSNC LAVALIN : KPCC trashes CPM charge on Congress-BJP unholy nexus
AQ
09:42aCN is pleased to confirm the acquisition of TransX
GL
09:21aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor C..
AQ
09:12aWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Publishes Sustainability Report
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. 5.89 Delayed Quote.2.97%
ELDORADO GOLD CORP 6.27 Delayed Quote.2.96%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 7.45 Delayed Quote.2.90%
FRANCO NEVADA CORP 100.77 Delayed Quote.2.40%
OCEANAGOLD CORP 4.27 Delayed Quote.2.40%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD 4.6 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 12.2 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
MEG ENERGY CORP 5.52 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 2.38 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD 5.71 Delayed Quote.-5.31%
Heatmap :
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.