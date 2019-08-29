Log in
S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/29 10:28:46 am
16382.59 PTS   +0.68%
10:26aTSX on pace for fourth day of gains on upbeat trade comments
RE
07:48aCanada's TSX set to pad gains, fueled by low interest rates
RE
08/28TSX rises 0.54 percent to 16,271.65
RE
News Summary

TSX on pace for fourth day of gains on upbeat trade comments

08/29/2019 | 10:26am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on track for the fourth day of gains on Thursday after the United States and China indicated they would return to the negotiating table, lifting investors hopes of a resolution to the long-drawn trade dispute.

* After the two sides imposed tit-for-tat tariffs last week, China said they were discussing face-to-face trade negotiations in September and expressed willingness to resolve the issue calmly.

* Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday, "at a different level."

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 112.92 points, or 0.69%, at 16,384.57.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the 1.2% climb in the energy sector.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude slipped 0.5%.

* The financials sector gained 0.8%, while the industrials sector gained 1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,541.8 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 197 issues were higher, while 34 issues declined for a 5.79-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 7.18 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were ATV maker BRP Inc, which jumped 6.8% after posting better-than-expected profit, and Alacer Gold Corp, which rose 5%.

* Alacer Gold Corp fell 1.6%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Transcontinental Inc , down 1.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Harte Gold Corp, Encana Corp and Barrick Gold.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 35 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 13.61 million shares.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALACER GOLD CORP -1.95% 6.02 Delayed Quote.143.65%
BARRICK GOLD CORP -2.10% 25.89 Delayed Quote.44.00%
BRP INC 6.55% 42.8 Delayed Quote.13.67%
ENCANA CORP 1.22% 5.81 Delayed Quote.-27.16%
HARTE GOLD CORP -13.85% 0.28 Delayed Quote.-18.18%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC 4.02% 4.4 Delayed Quote.-34.52%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.69% 16384.03 Delayed Quote.11.97%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. -1.30% 13.7 Delayed Quote.-28.08%
