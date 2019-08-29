TSX on pace for fourth day of gains on upbeat trade comments

* After the two sides imposed tit-for-tat tariffs last week, China said they were discussing face-to-face trade negotiations in September and expressed willingness to resolve the issue calmly.

* Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday, "at a different level."

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 112.92 points, or 0.69%, at 16,384.57.

* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the 1.2% climb in the energy sector.

* U.S. crude prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude slipped 0.5%.

* The financials sector gained 0.8%, while the industrials sector gained 1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,541.8 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 197 issues were higher, while 34 issues declined for a 5.79-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 7.18 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were ATV maker BRP Inc, which jumped 6.8% after posting better-than-expected profit, and Alacer Gold Corp, which rose 5%.

* Alacer Gold Corp fell 1.6%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Transcontinental Inc , down 1.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Harte Gold Corp, Encana Corp and Barrick Gold.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 35 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 13.61 million shares.

