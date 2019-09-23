TSX opens lower as growth worries weigh, First Quantum slumps
09/23/2019 | 09:41am EDT
(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as fresh signs of weakness in eurozone and worries about U.S.-China trade deal kept investors at bay, while shares in First Quantum Minerals Ltd slumped 10% after it denied takeover talks.
At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 31.91 points, or 0.19%, at 16,867.78.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)