Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/23 09:54:01 am
16887.04 PTS   -0.07%
09:41aTSX opens lower as growth worries weigh, First Quantum slumps
RE
09/20TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69
RE
09/19TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,859.77
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX opens lower as growth worries weigh, First Quantum slumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 09:41am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday as fresh signs of weakness in eurozone and worries about U.S.-China trade deal kept investors at bay, while shares in First Quantum Minerals Ltd slumped 10% after it denied takeover talks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index <.GSPTSE> was down 31.91 points, or 0.19%, at 16,867.78.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS -10.16% 10.95 Delayed Quote.10.60%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.30% 16853.77 Delayed Quote.17.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
09:41aTSX opens lower as growth worries weigh, First Quantum slumps
RE
09/20TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69
RE
09/19TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,859.77
RE
09/18TSX falls  0.20 percent to 16,800.29
RE
09/17TSX rises 0.50 percent to 16,834.75
RE
09/16TSX rises 0.41 percent to 16,751.31
RE
09/13TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,682.42
RE
09/12TSX rises  0.19 percent to 16,643.28
RE
09/11TSX rises 0.45 percent to 16,611.14
RE
09/10TSX rises  0.26 percent to 16,537.34
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
09:48aLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA : François Desjardins, President and CEO of Laurentian..
AQ
09:47aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : SEP 23, 2019Rail Safety Week 2019 – A shared r..
PU
09:44aCGI : National Bank of Canada and CGI team up to enhance the bank's payments eco..
PR
09:21aRail Safety Week 2019 – A shared responsibility
GL
09:01aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces September 2019 ca..
AQ
09:01aOPEN TEXT : Gordon Davies Named One of Canada's Most Influential General Counsel..
PR
09:00aFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : in talks to sell minority stake in Zambian copper asset..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 0.62 Delayed Quote.5.08%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 18.18 Delayed Quote.3.12%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 13.8 Delayed Quote.2.83%
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 21.68 Delayed Quote.2.60%
MAG SILVER CORP 15.3 Delayed Quote.2.48%
TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC 10.53 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
TECK RESOURCES LTD 22.53 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC 5.06 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 15.28 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 10.97 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group