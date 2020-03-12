Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/12 10:14:31 am
12746.6 PTS   -10.68%
10:12aTSX plunges to 4-year low as U.S. curbs travel from Europe
RE
03/11TSX falls 4.6% to 14,270.09
RE
03/11Loonie weakens as investors dump Canadian stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

TSX plunges to 4-year low as U.S. curbs travel from Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

Canada's main stock index plummeted on Thursday, prompting a pause in trading as the United States' curbs on travel from Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak hit risk sentiment.

- Trading on the TSX was halted shortly after the open in the wake of humongous losses, resuming at 9:51 a.m. ET. The index sank further after trading resumed.

- At 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1,572.02 points, or 11.02%, at 12,698.07.

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered travel from Europe to the United States restricted for 30 days, blindsiding investors and prompting a widespread rush out of riskier assets.

- Canada's energy sector dropped 12.4% as U.S. crude prices fell 8.7% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 9.1%. [O/R]

- The financials sector slipped 9.4%. The industrials sector fell 10.6%.

- The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 14.1%.

- No issues rose on the TSX, while 230 issues fell, with 50.33 million shares traded.

- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund fell 28.5%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Hudbay Minerals, down 28.1%.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy, Aurora Cannabis, and Bombardier B.

- The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and 154 new lows.

- Across all Canadian issues there were 14 new 52-week highs and 669 new lows, with total 92.30 million shares traded.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND -29.35% 5 Delayed Quote.-32.28%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -9.17% 12800.6 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
10:12aTSX plunges to 4-year low as U.S. curbs travel from Europe
RE
03/11TSX falls 4.6% to 14,270.09
RE
03/11Loonie weakens as investors dump Canadian stocks
RE
03/11TSX slumps on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, oil weakness
RE
03/10TSX rises 3.06% to 14,958.09
RE
03/09TSX falls 10.27% to 14,514.24
RE
03/09Investors dump Canadian stocks, bet on more rate cuts as oil slumps
RE
03/06TSX falls 2.29% to 16,175.02
RE
03/05TSX falls 1.34% to 16,553.99
RE
03/04Toronto stocks rise on commodity gains; BoC cuts interest rate
RE
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION 24.31 Delayed Quote.-20.11%
ARC RESOURCES LTD. 2.86 Delayed Quote.-21.21%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.89 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 1.8 Delayed Quote.-24.69%
CHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOME FUND 4.79 Delayed Quote.-29.35%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group