S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/19 10:32:31 am
16996.08 PTS   -0.17%
10:15aTSX retreats from all-time high as energy stocks grind lower
RE
11/18TSX falls 0.02% to 17,025.11
RE
11/14TSX rises 0.08% to 16,972.18
RE
Summary 
News Summary

TSX retreats from all-time high as energy stocks grind lower

11/19/2019 | 10:15am EST
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

Canada's main stock index eased from a record high hit in the previous session on Tuesday, after a drop in oil prices for the second straight day hit energy stocks.

* At 09:46 a.m. ET (1446 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.49 points, or 0.2%, at 16,990.62.

* The energy sector subindex dropped 0.7%, the most among other major sectors, as crude prices extended their decline on limited progress on the U.S.-China trade deal. [O/R]

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.4%.

* The financials sector slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector fell 0.3%.

* Data was also not reassuring, as it showed Canadian home prices fell in October for the first time in six months but an underlying upswing was maintained.

* Shares in Canadian National Railway Ltd dropped 0.6%, extending a decline from the previous session, after Canada's Teamsters labor union gave the company notice late last week on intent to strike starting Nov. 19.

* On the TSX, 82 issues were higher, while 144 issues declined for a 1.76-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 22.33 million shares traded.

* The top percentage gainers on the TSX were shares in cannabis producers Hexo Corp , which jumped 3.6% and Aphria Inc, which rose 3%.

* The healthcare sector rose 0.1%.

* Ballard Power fell 7.8%, the most on the TSX.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Green Organic Dutchman Holdingsand Sun Life Financial.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 80 new 52-week highs and 20 new lows, with total volume of 37.37 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
