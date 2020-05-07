Log in
14833.69 PTS   +0.02%
TSX rises 0.02% to 14,833.69

05/07/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.02 percent to 14,833.69 

* Leading the index were Primo Water Corp (MISSISSAUGA) , up 11.5%, Ag Growth International Inc , up 10.6%, and Kinaxis Inc , higher by 10%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc , down 15.1%, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, down 8.9%, and Bausch Health Companies Inc, lower by 8.6%.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 103 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 14 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 314.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Enbridge Inc  and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 1.36 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector slipped 1.71 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.5%, or $0.6, to $23.39 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.11%, or $0.33, to $29.39

* The TSX is off 13.1% for the year.
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC. 10.59% 27.04 Delayed Quote.-48.28%
BOMBARDIER INC. -15.09% 0.45 Delayed Quote.-72.54%
KINAXIS INC. 10.03% 167.68 Delayed Quote.46.43%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.02% 14833.69 Delayed Quote.-13.59%
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC. -8.93% 21.92 Delayed Quote.-21.57%
