TSX rises 0.06 percent

* Leading the index were AltaGas Ltd , up 5.9 percent, Gibson Energy Inc , up 5.1 percent, and Uni-Select Inc , higher by 5 percent.

* Lagging shares were Trican Well Service Ltd , down 6.2 percent, Alacer Gold Corp, down 4.6 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 4.6 percent.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 115 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 462.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Guyana Goldfields Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.49 points, or 0.79 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.23 points, or 0.07 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.74 percent, or $0.52, to $70.84 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.13 percent, or $0.1, to $78.8 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.1 percent for the year.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)