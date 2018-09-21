Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX (0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/21 10:18:01 pm
16224.13 PTS   +0.06%
TSX rises 0.06 percent

09/21/2018 | 10:12pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

(Reuters) - * The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 10.25 points, or 0.06 percent, to 16,225.00.

* Leading the index were AltaGas Ltd , up 5.9 percent, Gibson Energy Inc , up 5.1 percent, and Uni-Select Inc  , higher by 5 percent.

* Lagging shares were Trican Well Service Ltd , down 6.2 percent, Alacer Gold Corp, down 4.6 percent, and Canopy Growth Corp, lower by 4.6 percent.

* On the TSX 125 issues rose and 115 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 462.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Canadian Natural Resources Ltd  and Guyana Goldfields Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 1.49 points, or 0.79 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.23 points, or 0.07 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.74 percent, or $0.52, to $70.84 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.13 percent, or $0.1, to $78.8 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.1 percent for the year.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.29% 26743.5 Delayed Quote.7.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.50% 7531.0719 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.51% 7986.9551 Delayed Quote.16.29%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2929.48 Real-time Quote.8.76%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.06% 16225 Delayed Quote.0.03%
SURGE ENERGY INC 3.64% 2.56 Delayed Quote.18.18%
