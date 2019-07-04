TSX rises 0.08 percent to 16,588.85

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 12.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,588.85.

Leading the index were Richelieu Hardware Ltd , up 11.1 percent, MEG Energy Corp, up 3.9 percent, and Ensign Energy Services Inc, higher by 3.9 percent.

Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp, down 5.6 percent, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, down 3.6 percent, and Russel Metals Inc, lower by 2.8 percent.

On the TSX 119 issues rose and 110 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 58.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Bank Of Nova Scotia and Oceanagold Corp.

The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.94 points, or 0.7 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> slipped 0.06 points, or 0.0 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.94 percent, or $0.54, to $56.8 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1 percent, or $0.64, to $63.18

The TSX is up 15.8 percent for the year.