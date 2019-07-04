Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/04 04:36:02 pm
16588.85 PTS   +0.08%
04:04pTSX rises 0.08 percent to 16,588.85
RE
07/03GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/03TSX rises 0.64 percent to 16,576.52
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises 0.08 percent to 16,588.85

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 04:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 12.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,588.85.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 12.65 points, or 0.08 percent, to 16,588.85.

Leading the index were Richelieu Hardware Ltd , up 11.1 percent, MEG Energy Corp, up 3.9 percent, and Ensign Energy Services Inc, higher by 3.9 percent.

Lagging shares were OceanaGold Corp, down 5.6 percent, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd, down 3.6 percent, and Russel Metals Inc, lower by 2.8 percent.

On the TSX 119 issues rose and 110 fell as a 1.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 58.0 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion BankBank Of Nova Scotia and Oceanagold Corp.

The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.94 points, or 0.7 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> slipped 0.06 points, or 0.0 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.94 percent, or $0.54, to $56.8 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1 percent, or $0.64, to $63.18

The TSX is up 15.8 percent for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.21% 71.315 Delayed Quote.4.00%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC 3.61% 4.3 Delayed Quote.-13.99%
MEG ENERGY CORP 3.88% 5.09 Delayed Quote.-36.45%
OCEANAGOLD CORP -5.06% 3.38 Delayed Quote.-28.51%
RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. 10.85% 24.62 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
RUSSEL METALS INC -2.71% 21.87 Delayed Quote.4.13%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.12% 16595.41 Delayed Quote.15.73%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.40% 77.85 Delayed Quote.13.54%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD -3.61% 1.61 Delayed Quote.-26.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:04pTSX rises 0.08 percent to 16,588.85
RE
07/03GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/03TSX rises 0.64 percent to 16,576.52
RE
07/02TSX rises 0.54 percent to 16,471.29
RE
07/01Weekly market update : A contrasted first half
06/28TSX rises 0.46 percent to 16,382.20
RE
06/27TSX slightly lower as focus shifts to G20 summit
RE
06/26TSX falls 0.36 percent to 16,312.22
RE
06/25TSX falls 0.92 percent to 16,371.28
RE
06/24TSX falls  0.01 percent to 16,523.47
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:08pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics – June 2019
PU
04:02pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : 2019 Second Quarter Results and Conferenc..
AQ
03:30pTMX : Consolidated Trading Statistics - June 2019
AQ
03:13pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUL 04, 2019CN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary
PU
03:01pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN 100 Celebrations Come to Calgary
AQ
01:11pGEORGE WESTON LIMITED : Announces Timing of Second Quarter Earnings Release
AQ
11:56aINTER PIPELINE : Completes Kirby North Connection Project
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. 24.63 Delayed Quote.10.85%
MEG ENERGY CORP 5.09 Delayed Quote.3.88%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC 4.3 Delayed Quote.3.61%
ENERPLUS CORP 9.83 Delayed Quote.2.93%
ARC RESOURCES LTD 6.42 Delayed Quote.2.56%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 1.915 Delayed Quote.-1.79%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 2.42 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
RUSSEL METALS INC 21.87 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD 1.6 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
OCEANAGOLD CORP 3.38 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About