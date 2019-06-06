Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/06 04:12:16 pm
16227.8 PTS   +0.09%
04:04pTSX rises  0.09 percent to 16,227.80
RE
06/05TSX rises  0.29 percent to 16,212.66
RE
06/04TSX rises  0.94 percent to 16,166.24
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises  0.09 percent to 16,227.80

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 04:04pm EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 15.14 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,227.80.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 15.14 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,227.80.

* Leading the index were Summit Industrial Income REIT, up 3.7 percent, Torex Gold Resources Inc, up 3.5 percent, and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd, higher by 2.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Saputo Inc, down 6.6 percent, Ensign Energy Services Inc, down 4.3 percent, and Bombardier Inc, lower by 4.2 percent.

* On the TSX 148 issues rose and 89 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 164.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Bombardier Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.10 points, or 0.8 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.20 points, or 0.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.9 percent, or $1.5, to $53.19 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.77 percent, or $1.68, to $62.31

* The TSX is up 13.3 percent for the year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:04pTSX rises  0.09 percent to 16,227.80
RE
06/05TSX rises  0.29 percent to 16,212.66
RE
06/04TSX rises  0.94 percent to 16,166.24
RE
06/03TSX falls  0.13 percent to 16,015.89
RE
05/31TSX falls  0.32 percent to 16,037.49
RE
05/30TSX edges up as energy stocks gain ground
RE
05/29TSX falls  1.02 percent to 16,131.47
RE
05/29Canada's TSX set for slow upward grind to eclipse April record high
RE
05/28TSX falls  0.31 percent to 16,296.66
RE
05/27TSX rises  0.72 percent to 16,346.66
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:01pBCE : Bell Canada renews Medium Term Notes (MTN) program
AQ
03:58pTELUS : investing $150 million to connect Prince George
PU
03:53pENBRIDGE : Seeks Court Ruling on Enforceability of Line 5 Tunnel Agreements
PU
03:26pENBRIDGE : seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal
AQ
02:11pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : brings more music to the East Coast
AQ
01:46pSAPUTO : Earnings, Revenue Miss Estimates While Higher Costs Hit Profit -- Updat..
DJ
01:33pTOURMALINE OIL CORP : . Announces Election of Directors
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT 13.065 Delayed Quote.3.94%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 13.27 Delayed Quote.3.43%
TORC OIL AND GAS LTD 4.06 Delayed Quote.2.78%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. 15.12 Delayed Quote.2.37%
DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC 50.42 Delayed Quote.2.31%
AURORA CANNABIS INC 10.04 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 2.6 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
BOMBARDIER, INC. 2.065 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC 4.9 Delayed Quote.-4.48%
SAPUTO INC. 42.98 Delayed Quote.-6.46%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About