TSX rises  0.09 percent to 16,227.80

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 15.14 points, or 0.09 percent, to 16,227.80.

* Leading the index were Summit Industrial Income REIT, up 3.7 percent, Torex Gold Resources Inc, up 3.5 percent, and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd, higher by 2.8 percent.

* Lagging shares were Saputo Inc, down 6.6 percent, Ensign Energy Services Inc, down 4.3 percent, and Bombardier Inc, lower by 4.2 percent.

* On the TSX 148 issues rose and 89 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 9 new lows, with total volume of 164.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp, Bombardier Inc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.10 points, or 0.8 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.20 points, or 0.1 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.9 percent, or $1.5, to $53.19 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.77 percent, or $1.68, to $62.31

* The TSX is up 13.3 percent for the year.