- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.19 percent to 16,643.28

- Leading the index were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 8.6 percent, Kelt Exploration Ltd, up 7.3 percent, and Peyto Exploration & Development Corp , higher by 6.6 percent.

- Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 8.9 percent, North West Company Inc, down 7.2 percent, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc, lower by 4.5 percent.

- On the TSX 119 issues rose and 117 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 266.4 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.42 points, or 0.3 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 2.32 points, or 0.8 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.13 percent, or $0.63, to $55.12 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.61 percent, or $0.37, to $60.44 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 16.2 percent for the year.