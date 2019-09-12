Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
09/12 04:13:46 pm
16643.28 PTS   +0.19%
04:04pTSX rises  0.19 percent to 16,643.28
RE
09/11TSX rises 0.45 percent to 16,611.14
RE
09/10TSX rises  0.26 percent to 16,537.34
RE
TSX rises  0.19 percent to 16,643.28

09/12/2019 | 04:04pm EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.19 percent to 16,643.28

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.19 percent to 16,643.28

- Leading the index were First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 8.6 percent, Kelt Exploration Ltd, up 7.3 percent, and Peyto Exploration & Development Corp , higher by 6.6 percent.

- Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc, down 8.9 percent, North West Company Inc, down 7.2 percent, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc, lower by 4.5 percent.

- On the TSX 119 issues rose and 117 fell as a 1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 266.4 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were First Quantum Minerals LtdAurora Cannabis Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.42 points, or 0.3 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 2.32 points, or 0.8 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.13 percent, or $0.63, to $55.12 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.61 percent, or $0.37, to $60.44 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 16.2 percent for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC -8.58% 7.78 Delayed Quote.21.68%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD 1.34% 33.51 Delayed Quote.2.49%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 8.06% 9.96 Delayed Quote.-14.86%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD 7.26% 3.27 Delayed Quote.-33.62%
NORTH WEST COMPANY INC -7.70% 28.65 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP 6.58% 3.89 Delayed Quote.-48.87%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.24% 16643.98 Delayed Quote.15.17%
