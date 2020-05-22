Log in
05/22 05:00:02 pm
14913.64 PTS   +0.19%
05:06pTSX rises 0.19% to 14,913.64
RE
05/21TSX falls 0.75% to 14,884.85
RE
05/20TSX rises 0.75% to 14,997.63
RE
TSX rises 0.19% to 14,913.64

05/22/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.19 percent to 14,913.64 

Leading the index were Hexo Corp , up 20.6%, Cronos Group Inc , up 8.5%, and Canopy Growth Corp , higher by 6.7%.

Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc , down 6.7%, Mullen Group Ltd , down 5.8%, and CAE Inc , lower by 5.6%.

On the TSX 109 issues rose and 118 fell as a 0.9-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 252.7 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp , Manulife Financial Corp  and Bombardier Inc .

The TSX's energy group  fell 1.20 points, or 1.5%, while the financials sector slipped 2.10 points, or 0.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.06%, or $0.36, to $33.56 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 2.41%, or $0.87, to $35.19 [O/R]

The TSX is off 12.6% for the year.
