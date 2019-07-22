TSX rises 0.20 percent to 16,518.88

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 32.94 points, or 0.20 percent, to 16,518.88.

Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc , up 6.5 percent, AltaGas Ltd , up 6.1 percent, and Kelt Exploration Ltd , higher by 2.6 percent.

Lagging shares were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , down 6.7 percent, Methanex Corp, down 6.0 percent, and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, lower by 3.6 percent.

On the TSX 131 issues rose and 105 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 142.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Barrick Gold Corp and Oceanagold Corp.

The TSX's energy group rose 0.72 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.04 points, or 0.0 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.83 percent, or $0.46, to $56.09 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.55 percent, or $0.97, to $63.44.

The TSX is up 15.3 percent for the year.