Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  S&P/TSX Composite index    0000   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 07/22 04:10:46 pm
16518.88 PTS   +0.20%
04:11pTSX rises 0.20 percent to 16,518.88
RE
07/19TSX falls 0.05 percent to 16,485.94
RE
07/18TSX rises 0.06 percent to 16,494.23
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises 0.20 percent to 16,518.88

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 04:11pm EDT
Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 32.94 points, or 0.20 percent, to 16,518.88.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's  S&P/TSX rose 32.94 points, or 0.20 percent, to 16,518.88.

Leading the index were Torex Gold Resources Inc , up 6.5 percent, AltaGas Ltd , up 6.1 percent, and Kelt Exploration Ltd , higher by 2.6 percent.

Lagging shares were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , down 6.7 percent, Methanex Corp, down 6.0 percent, and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, lower by 3.6 percent.

On the TSX 131 issues rose and 105 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 19 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 142.5 million shares.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Encana Corp , Barrick Gold Corp  and Oceanagold Corp.

The TSX's energy group  rose 0.72 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector climbed 0.04 points, or 0.0 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.83 percent, or $0.46, to $56.09 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.55 percent, or $0.97, to $63.44.

The TSX is up 15.3 percent for the year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:11pTSX rises 0.20 percent to 16,518.88
RE
07/19TSX falls 0.05 percent to 16,485.94
RE
07/18TSX rises 0.06 percent to 16,494.23
RE
07/17TSX falls 0.11 percent to 16,484.21
RE
07/16TSX falls 0.05 percent to 16,502.42
RE
07/15TSX rises 0.14 percent to 16,510.82
RE
07/12TSX falls 0.24 percent to 16,488.12
RE
07/11TSX falls 0.21 percent to 16,527.90
RE
07/10TSX rises 0.11 percent to 16,563.29
RE
07/10CEO at Canadian miner Hudbay steps down, industry veteran steps in
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:11pTORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group Comments on Expected Impact of TD Ameritra..
AQ
04:02pPRAIRIESKY ROYALTY : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
01:14pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
PR
01:14pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
01:00pBLACKBERRY : Work Smarter, Not Harder
PU
12:45pINTER PIPELINE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast
AQ
12:21pCI FINANCIAL : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- CI Financial Corp./
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
ALTAGAS LTD 20.8 Delayed Quote.6.01%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC 16.3 Delayed Quote.4.15%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 13.295 Delayed Quote.2.74%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 2.28 Delayed Quote.2.70%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD 3.96 Delayed Quote.2.59%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 7.01 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
HEXO CORP 6.17 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 52.54 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
METHANEX CORPORATION 53.11 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC 23.78 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group