S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/11 04:11:46 pm
17777.11 PTS   +0.21%
04:07pTSX rises 0.21% to 17,777.11
RE
03:19pStocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
RE
03:05pStocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
RE
TSX rises 0.21% to 17,777.11

02/11/2020 | 04:07pm EST
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.21 percent to 17,777.11 

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp , up 5.7%, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd , up 5.1%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc , higher by 4.9%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc , down 5.3%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 3.1%, and TMX Group Ltd, lower by 2.8%.

* On the TSX 151 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Bombardier Inc  and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX's energy group  rose 0.16 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector climbed 0.95 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.83%, or $0.41, to $49.98 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.73% , or $0.92, to $54.19 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 4.2% for the year.
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -0.96% 2.06 Delayed Quote.-19.00%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. -0.84% 1.18 Delayed Quote.2.50%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 4.14% 26.45 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 2.36% 9.11 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
HEXO CORP. 0.60% 1.7 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.50% 54.2 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.19% 17780.06 Delayed Quote.3.47%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -2.90% 0.67 Delayed Quote.-12.00%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 7.32% 0.435 Delayed Quote.-26.98%
TILRAY, INC. 5.50% 16.84 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
WTI 0.36% 50.012 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.61 Delayed Quote.5.67%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 13.69 Delayed Quote.5.55%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 42.53 Delayed Quote.4.78%
CAMECO CORPORATION 12.25 Delayed Quote.4.52%
METHANEX CORPORATION 44.73 Delayed Quote.4.17%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 44.8 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. 12.51 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
TMX GROUP LIMITED 120.83 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 2.17 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
BOMBARDIER INC. 1.41 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
