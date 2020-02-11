TSX rises 0.21% to 17,777.11

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.21 percent to 17,777.11

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp , up 5.7%, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd , up 5.1%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc , higher by 4.9%.

* Lagging shares were Bombardier Inc , down 5.3%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 3.1%, and TMX Group Ltd, lower by 2.8%.

* On the TSX 151 issues rose and 73 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 199.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc , Bombardier Inc and Aphria Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.16 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector climbed 0.95 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.83%, or $0.41, to $49.98 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.73% , or $0.92, to $54.19 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 4.2% for the year.