- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,682.42

- Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , up 11.1 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd , up 9.7 percent, and ARC Resources Ltd , higher by 6.5 percent.

- Lagging shares were Shopify Inc , down 4.6 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp, down 4.3 percent, and Detour Gold Corp, lower by 4.0 percent.

- On the TSX 151 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 221.4 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were First Quantum Minerals Ltd , Encana Corp and Barrick Gold Corp.

- The TSX's energy group rose 0.77 points, or 0.6 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.42 points, or 0.8 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.25 percent, or $0.15, to $54.95 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.22 percent, or $0.13, to $60.25 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 16.5 percent for the year.