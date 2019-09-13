Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/13 04:20:01 pm
16682.42 PTS   +0.24%
TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,682.42
09/12 TSX rises  0.19 percent to 16,643.28
09/11 TSX rises 0.45 percent to 16,611.14
TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,682.42

09/13/2019 | 04:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Businessmen pass the Toronto Stock Exchange sing in Toronto

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.24 percent to 16,682.42

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.24 percent to 16,682.42

- Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc , up 11.1 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd , up 9.7 percent, and ARC Resources Ltd , higher by 6.5 percent.

- Lagging shares were Shopify Inc , down 4.6 percent, First Majestic Silver Corp, down 4.3 percent, and Detour Gold Corp, lower by 4.0 percent.

- On the TSX 151 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 8 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 221.4 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were First Quantum Minerals Ltd , Encana Corp  and Barrick Gold Corp.

- The TSX's energy group  rose 0.77 points, or 0.6 percent, while the financials sector climbed 2.42 points, or 0.8 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.25 percent, or $0.15, to $54.95 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 0.22 percent, or $0.13, to $60.25 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 16.5 percent for the year.

Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:06p TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,682.42
09/12 TSX rises  0.19 percent to 16,643.28
09/11 TSX rises 0.45 percent to 16,611.14
09/10 TSX rises  0.26 percent to 16,537.34
09/10 TSX futures lower as gold prices drop
09/09 TSX falls 0.24 percent to 16,495.09
09/09 TSX futures tick up on rising crude prices
09/06 TSX falls  0.24 percent to 16,535.33
09/05 TSX rises 0.77 percent to 16,574.81
09/04 TSX rises 0.30 percent to 16,448.84
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
03:12p TMX : POV - The Staying Power of eSports
02:28p CASCADES : completes acquisition of Orchids Paper Products assets
02:10p SIENNA SENIOR LIVING : Announces September Dividend
12:37p TELUS : Pre-Order The Most Powerful and Advanced iPhones from TELUS
12:07p STANTEC : wins 2019 Talent Board Candidate Experience Award
12:02p FRANCO NEVADA : September Presentation
11:30a BARRICK GOLD : UK court approves Barrick Gold's takeover of Acacia
RE
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC 21 Delayed Quote.11.05%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 11.04 Delayed Quote.10.07%
ARC RESOURCES LTD 6.9 Delayed Quote.6.32%
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. 51.85 Delayed Quote.5.07%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD 2.28 Delayed Quote.5.07%
ELDORADO GOLD CORP 11.02 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
DETOUR GOLD CORPORATION 19.85 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
SEMAFO INC. 4.28 Delayed Quote.-3.82%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 12.4 Delayed Quote.-4.17%
SHOPIFY INC (US) 449.87 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
