S&P/TSX Composite index

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/20 04:16:16 pm
16899.69 PTS   +0.25%
04:04pTSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69
RE
09/19TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,859.77
RE
09/18TSX falls  0.20 percent to 16,800.29
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69

09/20/2019 | 04:04pm EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises  0.25 percent to 16,899.69

- Leading the index were Hexo Corp, up 11.5 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 9 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, higher by 7.3 percent.

- Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc, down 5.0 percent, Canopy Growth Corp, down 3.8 percent, and Superior Plus Corp , lower by 2.4 percent.

- On the TSX 149 issues rose and 81 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 500.7 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy Inc , Encana Corp and First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.71 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.25 points, or 0.4 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.07 percent, or $0.04, to $58.09 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.47 percent, or $0.3, to $64.7 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 18 percent for the year.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC -3.87% 1.72 Delayed Quote.-72.45%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP -2.98% 33.6 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
ENCANA CORP 0.46% 6.53 Delayed Quote.-17.39%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 9.15% 12.21 Delayed Quote.1.45%
HEXO CORP 10.69% 5.84 Delayed Quote.11.25%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. 0.72% 9.84 Delayed Quote.-30.83%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 8.79% 1.77 Delayed Quote.-31.54%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.22% 16899.69 Delayed Quote.17.54%
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. -2.53% 11.94 Delayed Quote.26.34%
Latest news on S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:04pTSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69
RE
09/19TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,859.77
RE
09/18TSX falls  0.20 percent to 16,800.29
RE
09/17TSX rises 0.50 percent to 16,834.75
RE
09/16TSX rises 0.41 percent to 16,751.31
RE
09/13TSX rises 0.24 percent to 16,682.42
RE
09/12TSX rises  0.19 percent to 16,643.28
RE
09/11TSX rises 0.45 percent to 16,611.14
RE
09/10TSX rises  0.26 percent to 16,537.34
RE
09/10TSX futures lower as gold prices drop
RE
More news
News of the components of S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
01:02pSTANTEC : Jean Peinsznski wins Engineers Nova Scotia Engineering Award
PU
12:06pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
AQ
12:01pHUDSON BAY : Stores to Close in the Netherlands
BU
11:33aTORONTO DOMINION BANK : on Track for Record Winning Streak, Currently Up 13 Cons..
DJ
11:33aROYAL BANK OF CANADA : on Track for Record Winning Streak, Currently Up 13 Conse..
DJ
11:32aFirst Quantum Shares Extend Gains on Takeover Talk
DJ
11:31aBOMBARDIER : Rolls-Royce powers German Special Mission Wing Global 6000; A Bomba..
AQ
More news
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC 1.42 Delayed Quote.10.94%
HEXO CORP 5.8 Delayed Quote.10.69%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 12.225 Delayed Quote.9.15%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD 1.795 Delayed Quote.8.79%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 2.39 Delayed Quote.7.66%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 1.95 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. 11.92 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
CCL INDUSTRIES INC. 54.7 Delayed Quote.-2.60%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 33.88 Delayed Quote.-2.98%
CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC 1.74 Delayed Quote.-3.87%
Heatmap :
