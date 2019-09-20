- The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.25 percent to 16,899.69

- Leading the index were Hexo Corp, up 11.5 percent, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, up 9 percent, and Nexgen Energy Ltd, higher by 7.3 percent.

- Lagging shares were CannTrust Holdings Inc, down 5.0 percent, Canopy Growth Corp, down 3.8 percent, and Superior Plus Corp , lower by 2.4 percent.

- On the TSX 149 issues rose and 81 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 500.7 million shares.

- The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy Inc , Encana Corp and First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

- The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 0.71 points, or 0.5 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.25 points, or 0.4 percent.

- West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.07 percent, or $0.04, to $58.09 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.47 percent, or $0.3, to $64.7 [O/R]

- The TSX is up 18 percent for the year.