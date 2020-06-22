Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/22 04:52:34 pm
15516.9 PTS   +0.28%
05:19pTSX rises 0.28% to 15,516.90
RE
06/19TSX falls 0.04% to 15,474.20
RE
06/18CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.33% to 15,479.83
RE
TSX rises 0.28% to 15,516.90

06/22/2020 | 05:19pm EDT
A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.28 percent to 15,516.90 

* Leading the index were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp , up 12.0%, Interfor Corp, up 8.4%, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd, higher by 7.1%.

* Lagging shares were WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, down 7.8%, MEG Energy Corp, down 4.8%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 240.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Barrick Gold Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.19 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector slipped 0.78 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.14%, or $0.85, to $40.6 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.87%, or $0.79, to $42.98 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 9.1% for the year.
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 3.61% 34.45 Delayed Quote.37.85%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 0.69% 23.49 Delayed Quote.-44.45%
INTERFOR CORPORATION 8.37% 11.26 Delayed Quote.-29.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.80% 42.98 Delayed Quote.-37.63%
MEG ENERGY CORP. -4.79% 3.58 Delayed Quote.-49.12%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.28% 15516.9 Delayed Quote.-9.31%
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 12.04% 17.77 Delayed Quote.-16.31%
WTI 1.87% 40.555 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 17.77 Delayed Quote.12.04%
INTERFOR CORPORATION 11.26 Delayed Quote.8.37%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. 12.37 Delayed Quote.7.10%
SEMAFO INC. 4.49 Delayed Quote.6.40%
ALARIS ROYALTY CORP. 13.24 Delayed Quote.6.35%
CAMECO CORPORATION 13.68 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 1.81 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. 29.18 Delayed Quote.-4.70%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 3.58 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC 0.51 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
Heatmap :
