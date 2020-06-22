TSX rises 0.28% to 15,516.90

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.28 percent to 15,516.90

* Leading the index were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp , up 12.0%, Interfor Corp, up 8.4%, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd, higher by 7.1%.

* Lagging shares were WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, down 7.8%, MEG Energy Corp, down 4.8%, and Maple Leaf Foods Inc, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 132 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 240.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Barrick Gold Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.19 points, or 0.3%, while the financials sector slipped 0.78 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 2.14%, or $0.85, to $40.6 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.87%, or $0.79, to $42.98 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 9.1% for the year.