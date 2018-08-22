TSX rises 0.31 percent, led by MEG Energy

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp, up 7.0 percent, New Gold Inc , up 4.6 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp , higher by 4.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Cascades Inc, down 3.6 percent, Element Fleet Management Corp, down 3.3 percent, and Badger Daylighting Ltd, lower by 3.2 percent.

* On the TSX 139 issues advanced and 100 declined as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 200.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Baytex Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 3.33 points, or 1.69 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.08 points, or 0.35 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.13 percent, or $2.06, to $67.9 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.88 percent, or $2.09, to $74.72 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.9 percent for the year.

