S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
TSX rises 0.31 percent, led by MEG Energy

08/22/2018 | 10:11pm CEST
A man walks past an old Toronto Stock Exchange sign in Toronto

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX <.GSPTSE> rose 50.37 points, or 0.31 percent, to 16,347.34.

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp, up 7.0 percent, New Gold Inc , up 4.6 percent, and Precision Drilling Corp , higher by 4.4 percent.

* Lagging shares were Cascades Inc, down 3.6 percent, Element Fleet Management Corp, down 3.3 percent, and Badger Daylighting Ltd, lower by 3.2 percent.

* On the TSX 139 issues advanced and 100 declined as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and 1 new lows, with total volume of 200.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc, Canopy Growth Corp and Baytex Energy Corp.

* The TSX's energy group <.SPTTEN> rose 3.33 points, or 1.69 percent, while the financials sector <.SPTTFS> climbed 1.08 points, or 0.35 percent.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.13 percent, or $2.06, to $67.9 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.88 percent, or $2.09, to $74.72 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 0.9 percent for the year.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC -1.35% 8.05 Delayed Quote.-20.73%
BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD -3.20% 29.03 Delayed Quote.12.40%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP 1.29% 3.93 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
CANOPY GROWTH CORP 3.66% 52.1 Delayed Quote.64.83%
CASCADES INC -3.58% 13.21 Delayed Quote.1.17%
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP -3.32% 6.7 Delayed Quote.-27.05%
MEG ENERGY CORP 7.04% 8.52 Delayed Quote.48.25%
NEW GOLD INC. 4.55% 1.38 Delayed Quote.-67.80%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 4.42% 5.2 Delayed Quote.30.18%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.31% 16347.34 Delayed Quote.0.75%
