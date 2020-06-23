TSX rises 0.31% to 15,564.75

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.31 percent to 15,564.75

* Leading the index were Ero Copper Corp , up 11.4%, MEG Energy Corp, up 7.8%, and Whitecap Resources Inc, higher by 6.6%.

* Lagging shares were Westshore Terminals Investment Corp, down 3.3%, Empire Company Ltd, down 3.2%, and Pason Systems Inc, lower by 3.2%.

* On the TSX 141 issues rose and 78 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 5 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 219.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.69 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector climbed 0.86 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.74%, or $0.71, to $40.02 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.72%, or $0.74, to $42.34 [O/R]

* The TSX is off 8.8% for the year.